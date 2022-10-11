ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

South Burlington, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Burlington High School soccer team will have a game with South Burlington High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Burlington High School
South Burlington High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Chazy, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Schroon Lake Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Chazy Central Rural Senior High School on October 13, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SCHROON LAKE, NY
High School Soccer PRO

Ticonderoga, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lake Placid Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Ticonderoga Senior High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TICONDEROGA, NY
WCAX

Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment

A group of Burlington fifth graders were over the moon Tuesday for a lesson in physics. Callahan Park was filled with students of all ages ecstatic to watch their classmates launch rockets. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
South Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
South Burlington, VT
Education
WCAX

Burlington mayor to showcase new homeless pod community

New York is giving abortion providers more than $13 million in grants. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault

CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
Colchester Sun

Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
WCAX

New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is showing off its state-of-the-art research boat. The 64-foot catamaran will function as a floating classroom and laboratory, and it is a hybrid electric-gas boat, making it a model of sustainability. “I think that each time as research moves along, it’s important...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain season parking passes go on sale

STOWE, Vt. — Starting Oct. 11, seasonparking passes can be purchased from Stowe Mountain Resort. They cost $450 and don’t guarantee a spot, as parking remains first come, first serve, according to the resort. Daily parking will cost $30 for a spot Fridays through Sundays and on weekends.
STOWE, VT
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Royalton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a condition violation concerning Michael Rice at around 3:00 p.m. Following an investigation, it was found that Rice had violated multiple court-ordered conditions. He was placed under arrest without incident...
ROYALTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities were notified that multiple catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive. At this time state police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
960 The Ref

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy