thepostathens.com
Weekender Main: Ohio University Opera Theater provides unique opera experience
Ohio University’s Opera Program is presenting its first show of the year, "From Page to Stage," on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. The show will be free to attend at the Scripps Amphitheater on Saturday and at the Glidden Recital Hall on Sunday. For those unable to attend...
ohio.edu
Ohio University honors 17 inspirational Bobcats at 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony
Members of the Ohio University community gathered from near and far during the 2022 Homecoming Week to celebrate an exemplary group of Bobcats and the immeasurable impact they have had on the University, their communities, and the world. The Ohio University Alumni Association’s 2022 Alumni Awards Ceremony honored 17 recipients...
thepostathens.com
From the Editor's Desk: ‘The Post’ ranks sixth nationally in online visits for 2021-22
In a media landscape dominated by online pageviews, The Post is sitting pretty among those at the top. A recent report from Degree Choices, an online higher education blog, ranked The Post sixth in the nation among college newspapers in terms of online visits. Last year, the publication garnered 89,626 organic online visits, according to the blog.
thepostathens.com
Weekender Briefs: Outdoor activities, theatrical events key for fall
Fall Color and Tree I.D. Hike at Burr Oak State Park, located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Rd., will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. At this event, attendees will use leaves and bark patterns to identify trees throughout a 1.5-mile hike. Attendees are encouraged to wear boots and will meet at the Nature Center at the park.
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
thepostathens.com
A convenient historical timeline of the Athens Halloween Block Party
Ohio University’s annual Halloween Block Party has a long history, one that spans all the way back to 1974. After two years of a deserted Court Street due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is finally back this year, with students and Athens locals excited to see a return to normalcy on one of the best nights of the year.
thepostathens.com
Athens campus experienced a general increase of crime in 2021
Ohio University experienced a general increase of most crimes reported in 2021, according to OU’s 2022 Clery Act Annual Security Report. The 2022 Annual Security Report reported crime statistics on OU’s Athens, regional and extension campuses from 2019 through 2021. The report contains information regarding campus security and...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Kurtis Rourke is the answer at quarterback
This is a column that I have been planning to write for a while, and Ohio’s 55-34 win Saturday has finally given me the chance. Kurtis Rourke is the long-awaited answer to a question Ohio has been asking since his older brother, Nathan, headed to the Canadian Football League after the 2019 season.
thepostathens.com
Beneath The Bricks Ep. 1: The case of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr.
On the first episode of Beneath The Bricks, hosts Cassie, Faith and Josh discuss the unsolved murder case from Logan Ohio of Gilbert "Andy" Anders Jr. Please note: Certain claims in the following podcast are speculation and should not be taken as fact. Any opinion stated during the show do not reflect those of The Post.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway to Host Fall Foliage Tours Throughout October
Historic railway rides will take passengers through the stunning fall foliage of the Hocking Hills area.
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
WHIZ
Mayor Provides Dug Road Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio blown out 4-0 by Bowling Green
Ohio (6-5-2, 2-3-1 Mid-American Conference) traveled to Bowling Green (5-4-3, 3-1-2 MAC) on Sunday for its sixth conference match of the season. The Falcons set the tone early, possessing the ball through their defense until an opportunity arose to attack the Bobcats' goal. That opportunity would come just four minutes into the game, when Kennedy White sent a ball through the Bobcats' defense as freshman Brynn Gardner, the Falcons' assist leader was making her run towards goal.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family
WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Chillicothe girl
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the family, Hannah Whitely was dropped off in the city of Circleville. She was last seen wearing a dark green Ohio University hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with grey sweats. She is described...
thepostathens.com
Thrift store offers opportunity to pinch a penny, support local business
When customers walk into the Federal Valley Resource Center, or FVRC, they are immediately greeted by Charlie. "This is Charlie, the wonder dog," FVRC handyman Larry Adkins said while scratching the pup's ears. Once the patron gives Charlie a sufficient “Hello," they have the opportunity to shop to their heart's...
2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show: Map, event schedule, parade route
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Fall is here which means it's almost time for the return of The Circleville Pumpkin Show. Families can enjoy amusement rides, games, parades, exhibits and food, including "The World's Largest Pumpkin Pie" which event organizers set a new record of measuring 14 feet in diameter. Guests...
