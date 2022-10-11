Read full article on original website
WKRC
Highland County 'incel' pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting targeting women
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hillsboro man and self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to plotting a shooting spree targeting women at an Ohio university. Tres Genco, 22, has been in custody since his July 2021 arrest. Genco had profiles on popular incel websites and posted hundreds of times in 2019 and...
WKRC
2 shot outside downtown bar in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot outside a downtown bar overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Vine Street. The shooting occurred outside, then victims ran into Madonna's Bar and Grill. A woman was driven privately to UC Medical Center and a man was taken...
WKRC
Police investigating homicide in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police conducted a homicide investigation Tuesday. Police say they were called to Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue just after noon for a death. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed it was a homicide and the victim was stabbed to death. It's not known at this...
WKRC
Man shot 3 times in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
WKRC
Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning, dissecting chihuahua
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A West End man is set to be arraigned on animal cruelty charges. Police say Amani Ciers told officers he drowned and dissected his chihuahua. He then showed them the body of the deceased dog. The 29-year-old faces a fifth-degree felony for that among other...
WKRC
Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
WKRC
Man accused of slamming, punching and killing a kitten at Franklin home
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man accused of beating a kitten to death admits to the crime. David Lee is charged with animal cruelty in Franklin and told Local 12 he was just doing his job. David Winkler lives at Happy Days in Franklin, but last Wednesday was anything...
WKRC
Former Butler County coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former coach at a local high school now admits she had sexual contact with a player on her team. Ashley Rison coached softball at New Miami High School. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police hosting several forums to try to recruit new officers
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With fewer people answering the call to serve, Cincinnati is looking hard to fill its ranks with police officers after the pandemic. It is a nationwide problem departments across the country are trying to address. Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dwayne Wilson says in years past, they would have...
WKRC
Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Paddock Hills double shooting
PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. Crews were called to Reading Road near Avon Drive for a shooting that had two adult victims. Police said 27-year-old Monty Reid died at the scene. The second victim was taken to UC Medical Center.
WKRC
Local man accused of kissing, fondling 12-year-old girl at local business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Anderson Township man is accused of kissing and fondling a 12-year-old girl at a local business. Miguel Rodriguez, 34, faces a gross sexual imposition charge. Employees at Dave and Buster's called police on Saturday to report inappropriate behavior between a man and a girl. When police...
WKRC
BLINK Boost: Report shows festival had $86M economic impact in 2019
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – This week, the streets of Cincinnati and Covington will be full of bright lights because BLINK is back!. The light shows and murals attract artists from all over the world, and that means big bucks for the region. The event is unlike any other in the country: more than 100 installments spanning 30-plus city blocks, a river and two states. The region is ready for the return of BLINK.
WKRC
Cincinnati City Council committee votes to raise police recruit salary, give signing bonus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati City Council committee has voted to raise the pay for police recruits, and offer a signing bonus for those who join the police department. Right now, recruits are payed $19.18 an hour during their time at the academy. The ordinance would raise that to $25...
WKRC
Woman hospitalized after being gored by buck
EVANSTON, Wyo. (WKRC) - A deer gored a woman after she hit it while trying to protect her dog. A Ring camera captured video of the encounter in Wyoming, according to a report by KSL. It all began when Wanda Kaynor walked outside her house and a startled deer stumbled...
WKRC
New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
WKRC
'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
WKRC
Police hope to identify suspects using credit cards stolen from a local park
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Delhi Police hope to identify two people they say used credit cards stolen from a park. A wallet was stolen from a parked vehicle at Delhi Park on Foley Road on October 4. The man and woman seen in the pictures used credit cards from...
WKRC
16-year-old girl dies from injuries after Cold Spring crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A local high school student has died of her injuries following a crash. Ava Markus was a 16-year-old cheerleader at Campbell County High School. She was in a car that was hit by a semi on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. Police...
WKRC
BLINK 2022: Some festival activities, installations open during the day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Returning for the third time, Architects of Air's Luminarium offers an experience that both calms you while being a little trippy. "It’s phenomenal. This is always one of the special installations. I’m so glad it’s at Ziegler Park this year,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon Cull.
