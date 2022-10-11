ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

2 shot outside downtown bar in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were shot outside a downtown bar overnight. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Vine Street. The shooting occurred outside, then victims ran into Madonna's Bar and Grill. A woman was driven privately to UC Medical Center and a man was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating homicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police conducted a homicide investigation Tuesday. Police say they were called to Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue just after noon for a death. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed it was a homicide and the victim was stabbed to death. It's not known at this...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Man shot 3 times in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car appears in court

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Kyle James is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with police and theft for the Sunday incident. Cheviot Police were called to a home on Davis Street because there...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Paddock Hills double shooting

PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. Crews were called to Reading Road near Avon Drive for a shooting that had two adult victims. Police said 27-year-old Monty Reid died at the scene. The second victim was taken to UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BLINK Boost: Report shows festival had $86M economic impact in 2019

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – This week, the streets of Cincinnati and Covington will be full of bright lights because BLINK is back!. The light shows and murals attract artists from all over the world, and that means big bucks for the region. The event is unlike any other in the country: more than 100 installments spanning 30-plus city blocks, a river and two states. The region is ready for the return of BLINK.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman hospitalized after being gored by buck

EVANSTON, Wyo. (WKRC) - A deer gored a woman after she hit it while trying to protect her dog. A Ring camera captured video of the encounter in Wyoming, according to a report by KSL. It all began when Wanda Kaynor walked outside her house and a startled deer stumbled...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

16-year-old girl dies from injuries after Cold Spring crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WKRC) - A local high school student has died of her injuries following a crash. Ava Markus was a 16-year-old cheerleader at Campbell County High School. She was in a car that was hit by a semi on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. Police...
COLD SPRING, KY
WKRC

BLINK 2022: Some festival activities, installations open during the day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Returning for the third time, Architects of Air's Luminarium offers an experience that both calms you while being a little trippy. "It’s phenomenal. This is always one of the special installations. I’m so glad it’s at Ziegler Park this year,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon Cull.
CINCINNATI, OH

