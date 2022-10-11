Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
RUMOR: Should the Patriots still trade for former No.2 overall draft pick?
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick is dealing with a QB situation at the moment. Patriots starting QB Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens. However, in the last two weeks the rookie QB Bailey Zappe has looked exceptional. He managed to help...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Game Updates
Join us for live game updates between the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders at the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Major Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up on both sides of the football heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Brooke Pryor listed all the injuries that Pittsburgh is dealing with right now. It's quite a long list. Most of the injuries revolve...
ESPN Analyst Names "Runaway" NFL Coach Of The Year
ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody named his Coach of the Year five games into the 2022 season — and he doesn't think it's particularly close either. Woody says New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is the "runaway" candidate to claim this year's award. "Coaching matters more in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Seven Hilarious Quotes From ESPN's Latest Story About Daniel Snyder
Highlights from ESPN's new insider report on Daniel Snyder.
Broncos vs. Chargers series history: Denver holds commanding lead over L.A.
The Denver Broncos will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6’s installment of Monday Night Football. The Broncos have a 70-54-1 all-time record against the Chargers, dating back to their time in San Diego. This will be Denver quarterback...
Comments / 0