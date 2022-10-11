ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Major Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up on both sides of the football heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Brooke Pryor listed all the injuries that Pittsburgh is dealing with right now. It's quite a long list. Most of the injuries revolve...
ESPN Analyst Names "Runaway" NFL Coach Of The Year

ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody named his Coach of the Year five games into the 2022 season — and he doesn't think it's particularly close either. Woody says New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is the "runaway" candidate to claim this year's award. "Coaching matters more in the...
