Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
Proposed rule could let OKC take down abandoned & dilapidated signs
After complaints of decaying, faded and broken down signs seen outside Oklahoma City businesses and along metro streets, the city is now taking steps to spruce things up.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KOCO
Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
KOCO
OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar project to build several new youth centers around OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Investing in our children’s future is the goal of a multi-million-dollar project to build several new youth centers around Oklahoma City. It is all part of the MAPS 4 initiative. The city of OKC selected the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County to help run them.
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
KOCO
Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 84
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 84, which covers part of Oklahoma County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 84th House District.
KOCO
Man pretending to have a knife robs several Edmond stores, leads police on chase
EDMOND, Okla. — A man pretending to have a knife tried to rob several Edmond stores and then led police on a chase. It all happened last night in the area of 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue. The suspect was already wanted out of Colorado for a list of felonies and a string of bank robberies.
‘Nearly an irreplaceable commodity,’ 100 hay bales set on fire, arson suspected
An arson investigation is underway in Garfield County after more than 100 hay bales were set up in flames.
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
Worst Vacation Ever? Oklahoma’s Nightmare Free Market Museum.
What is the worst destination your parents dragged you to as a child? Was it some national monument that bored you to no end? Was it out into a mosquito infested wilderness in the heat of the summer away from your friends?. Did you ever make it to Oklahoma City's...
KOCO
Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs
SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
Comments / 6