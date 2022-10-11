ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 6

Related
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Edmond, OK
Traffic
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Contents of 100-year-old time capsule revealed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The contents of a 100-year-old time capsule were revealed in Oklahoma City. The capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Heritage Building downtown. One hundred years ago, the Heritage Building was a masonic temple for Oklahoma-area freemasons. During the building’s construction, the capsule was left...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP responds to box truck crash in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a box truck in Oklahoma City. On Wednesday night, authorities told KOCO 5 that a driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike. The driver walked away from the wreck, but officials told KOCO 5 that the initial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Bus Service#Bus Route#Public Transportation#Construction Maintenance#The 100x City Link Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State House District 84

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state House race for District 84, which covers part of Oklahoma County. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 84th House District.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Over $9 million awarded to Shawnee to address water, sewer infrastructure needs

SHAWNEE, Okla. — More than $9 million is being awarded to the city of Shawnee to address much-needed water and sewer infrastructure needs. The grant comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Rather than a specific area of the city being impacted by water and sewer infrastructure issues, city officials said there are 31 total problem areas throughout the entire city.
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy