Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse, kidnapping, and strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to wire fraud, false tax return
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
Owner of vandalized art gallery calls on Tulsa leaders to help homeless, mentally ill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "This problem is so bad. It's so bad in our neighborhood. It's so bad in every neighborhood in our city," said Royce Myers. "The homeless, the mentally ill, because that's who they are. They need help." At the corner of 17th and Boston is a...
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing
EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
Oklahoma City park dedicated in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A park was named in honor of former councilman Larry McAtee on Monday. The park at 6625 SW 15th Street was officially dedicated as the Larry McAtee Park at Crystal Lake. McAtee served Ward 3 from 2001-2021, making him the second longest-serving councilperson in Oklahoma...
First flu death reported in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
Edmond residents upset after city council cuts number of bus trips to OKC
EDMOND (KOKH) — Oklahomans are upset after the Edmond City Council voted to cut back one of its free-to-ride commuter buses that runs from Edmond to Downtown Oklahoma City. Residents and bus riders told Fox 25 they are not happy with the council's decision to reduce the number of trips the 100X line bus takes daily.
Study finds that Oklahoma City is the 2nd best large metro to find a starter home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study from Construction Coverage finds that Oklahoma City is one of the best cities in the country to find a starter home in 2022. Construction Coverage looked at large metro areas in the United States and ranked Oklahoma City second best for starter homes. Only Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was ranked higher.
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
Barricaded person in custody after standoff in Norman
NORMAN (KOKH) - Police are responding to a barricaded person in the Highland Park Village neighborhood in Norman. Officials are asking residents in the area to stay inside their residences. This is a developing story.
Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again
Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
