Oklahoma County, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma County deputy arrested following investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office now faces charges following an investigation on Wednesday. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse, kidnapping, and strangulation. Jackson had been with the Oklahoma County...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police: Officer injured during pursuit stable and progressing

EDMOND (KOKH) - The Edmond Police Department shared an update on Tuesday about an injured officer fighting for his life. Sgt. Joe Wells was injured during a pursuit last month. "While still in critical condition in the ICU, Sgt. Wells’ doctors have now categorized him as stable and progressing in...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
YUKON, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

First flu death reported in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Cabinet Outlet OKC

With the widest selection and variety of cabinets and countertops in Oklahoma City, Cabinet Outlet has the solutions to meet EVERY budget. Whether you're doing a simple remodel on a budget, a rental property update, or a brand new, elegant dream kitchen, They've got you covered.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond residents upset after city council cuts number of bus trips to OKC

EDMOND (KOKH) — Oklahomans are upset after the Edmond City Council voted to cut back one of its free-to-ride commuter buses that runs from Edmond to Downtown Oklahoma City. Residents and bus riders told Fox 25 they are not happy with the council's decision to reduce the number of trips the 100X line bus takes daily.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Barricaded person in custody after standoff in Norman

NORMAN (KOKH) - Police are responding to a barricaded person in the Highland Park Village neighborhood in Norman. Officials are asking residents in the area to stay inside their residences. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Yale police say Jim Thorpe Park targeted by vandals again

Yale, Okla. (KOKH) — A Yale city park has been vandalized again and residents say whoever is doing this needs to be caught. Police say this is fifth time the park has been vandalized this year. They say a few months ago someone put fireworks in the porta potties...
YALE, OK

