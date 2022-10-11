ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?

I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
HYDE PARK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
Middletown, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop

Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
RED HOOK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl

There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

