New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
Looking For a Fall Festive Treat? Head Out to Chester, NY
Don't get me wrong, a cup of hot apple cider on a fall day is great! As is a flavorful apple crisp with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. But sometimes you need to spice it up a little bit. Or should we say spike it up?. Tin Barn Brewery...
Have You Been to this Hidden Hyde Park Gem?
I’ve lived in Dutchess County for almost than 30 years, and I like to think I’ve been to most of the well known museums and attractions. In Hyde park alone there is the Roosevelt Estate and Library, the Vanderbilt Mansion, and the Hyde Park Train Station Museum. Wait… backup a moment. Did I say the Hyde Park Train Station Museum? Indeed I did.
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York on November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run". Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a real clear picture of what this...
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
New York Kayaker Stuck For Hours Rescued in Hudson Valley
A group of Hudson Valley heroes saved the life of a woman who got stranded for many hours while kayaking in the region. On Monday around 7 p.m., the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Lumberland Fire-Dept Glen Spey responded to a mutual aid call for help from the Wurtsboro Fire Department regarding a kayaker in distress.
Pine Bush and New Paltz Wineries Have Events this Weekend
If you ask me there just aren't enough Fall weekends in the Northeast. Just when we figure out our wardrobe and days off it seems the best part of Fall has passed us by again. Don't let this happen to you. October is slipping away fast. I just came across...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Are These 3 Dutchess County Locations Really Haunted?
This time of year we're all looking for a scare, right? If you're looking for a chilling good time visit Dutchess County and its historical and haunted stops across the Haunted History Trail. Dutchess County Tourism shares that 3 locations in Beacon, Hyde Park and Wappingers are all stops on...
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop
Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
Popular Poughkeepsie NY Park Closed, When Will it Reopen?
You like going to the park all year long? Who can blame you? Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a great way to spend some time, be it walking around or even sitting down and eating your lunch. There is one popular park, located in Poughkeepsie, New York...
New York Can Help Family Of Dad Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
You can help the father of three who was murdered visiting his youngest son in the Hudson Valley. The funeral for Poughkeepsie shooting victim Paul Kutz was held on Monday. Funeral For Long Island Dad Murdered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Paul Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting...
Hudson Valley’s Top Flea Market Announces 2023 Dates and Shows
While the 2022 flea market season is officially winding down, the area's top spot for flea market finds has announced its plans for the 2023 shopping season. Stormville Flea Market just wrapped their second to last show for 2022, with one remaining day, not even a full weekend, set for Saturday, November 5th - Christmas in November.
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl
There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
