Read full article on original website
Related
Aikman Criticized for Controversial Comment During ‘MNF’
The broadcaster’s statement was in response to a perplexing roughing the passer call during the contest.
Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract
The Dallas Cowboys offense is winning Cooper Rush, but that doesn't mean it's thriving. Still, there is value here ...
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Troy Aikman Urges NFL to ‘Take the Dresses Off’ After Controversial MNF Call
Troy Aikman is taking his fair share of heat for a controversial remark while calling… The post Troy Aikman Urges NFL to ‘Take the Dresses Off’ After Controversial MNF Call appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ron Rivera on why other NFC East teams are ahead of Commanders: 'Quarterback'
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Monday after Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Commanders were in a position to win the game, but quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line to end the game. As you’d expect, Rivera discussed Wentz...
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
Comments / 0