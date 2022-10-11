ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate shooting that left man injured in street

By Jose Fabian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on Gateway Oaks Drive, near El Camino Avenue. Police said officers were initially responding to a report of a shooting on Weald Way, near Gateway Oaks Drive, just before 7 p.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, officers said they found a man lying in the middle of the street. According to police, the victim had been shot in his lower back.

He was taken to a hospital.

The shooting is now under investigation.

