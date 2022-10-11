ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Across the Table with Becky Blue

When you are young, thinking about turning 60 can seem like the time you will be winding down and retiring to that last season of life. For Becky Blue, turning 60 meant unveiling the possibilities of the next chapter of life. She learned so much from the process that she...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018. The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Food charities talk need, grocery tax repeal impact

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Fridays, you can find cars lining up to receive a box of free food from the Faith Temple Food Giveaway. “We always hope to go out of business where people can supply their own food, but every Friday we have people here that are coming for the first time,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway director Pastor Jeff Hayes said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
FLANDREAU, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on "The Voice"
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City could sell or lease 10th St. parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street could change starting in early 2023. A plan to sell or lease the parking ramp on 10th Street in Sioux Falls was presented to the city council during Tuesday’s informational meeting. The city council would consider a resolution to pursue selling or leasing the parking ramp at its Nov. 1 meeting. If approved, the city would advertise for proposals to buy or lease the property on its website on Nov. 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

3 homes top million-dollar mark for weekly sales

Three homes topped the million-dollar mark for residential sales for the week of Sept. 19. The No. 1 home in the Prairie Tree neighborhood in south Sioux Falls sold for $1.7 million. The all-brick, two-story walkout home was built in 1991 on a 1-acre lot. With 6,700 square feet, it has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

