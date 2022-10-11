ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof

The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
FOX Sports

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
NBA

Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday

WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Morning Journal

Mitchell scores 24, Garland adds 23 in Cavs’ preseason victory over Hawks

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, and Darius Garland added 23 as the Cavaliers earned their first victory of the preseason, 105-99, on Oct. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell played a team-high 34 minutes, 5 seconds. He was 8 of 26 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. Garland was 8 of 21 from the field and dished out 12 assists.
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Yardbarker

Sixers defeat Cavs once again behind Tyrese Maxey’s 19 points

The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Cleveland to face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the team’s third preseason game. Convincingly, the Sixers dominated the Cavaliers 113-97 Tyrese Maxey was once again a revelation; Matisse Thybulle showed that he’s fearless this season when it comes to...
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks

The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
