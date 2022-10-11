Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
FOX Sports
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
NBA
Cavs Can't Comeback, Fall to Sixers on Monday
WRAP-UP The Cavs faced the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time since last Wednesday in the preseason, with this one being decided by more than one point, 113-97. Philly jumped on the Cavs early in this one, and put the home team away after their lead was cut to single digits in the third quarter.
Morning Journal
Mitchell scores 24, Garland adds 23 in Cavs’ preseason victory over Hawks
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, and Darius Garland added 23 as the Cavaliers earned their first victory of the preseason, 105-99, on Oct. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mitchell played a team-high 34 minutes, 5 seconds. He was 8 of 26 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists. Garland was 8 of 21 from the field and dished out 12 assists.
NBA's Eastern Conference has many contenders, many questions
Talent is spread all over the Eastern Conference
NBA・
Montrezl Harrell's Playing Status vs. Cavs on Monday
Will Montrezl Harrell play against the Cavaliers on Monday?
Will Sixers Starters Miss Final Two Preseason Games?
Doc Rivers reveals his plan for the starting five as the preseason winds down.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
NBA
Sixers Preseason Ends Tonight in Philadelphia with Game vs. Hornets | Gameday Report
The 76ers (3-0) will close their preseason slate Wednesday, hosting the Charlotte Hornets (0-4). The Sixers’ undefeated preseason run continued Monday in Cleveland, as the team took a 113-97 victory in the second half of a home-and-home with the Cavaliers. The Sixers won the first of the two meetings, 113-112, in Philadelphia on Oct. 5.
Yardbarker
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
Doc Rivers’ ‘fluid’ plan for Sixers using Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed as Joel Embiid’s backups
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers used to have too few reliable backups for Joel Embiid. Now, they may have too many. Doc Rivers has both Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell at his disposal, giving the Sixers a ferocious presence off the bench. Reed has played more than Harrell this...
Yardbarker
Sixers defeat Cavs once again behind Tyrese Maxey’s 19 points
The Philadelphia 76ers made their way to Cleveland to face off against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers in the team’s third preseason game. Convincingly, the Sixers dominated the Cavaliers 113-97 Tyrese Maxey was once again a revelation; Matisse Thybulle showed that he’s fearless this season when it comes to...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Hawks
The last time we saw the Cavaliers in a game with actual implications, it was in April against these Atlanta Hawks, in the second game of the 2022 Play-In Tournament. Of course, Atlanta came from behind and beat the Cavs, ending their season rather abruptly. Tonight though, in the preseason,...
