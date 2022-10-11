ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

NBC San Diego

Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found

The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
