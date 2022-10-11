Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Related
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
Sheriff's Dept.: Missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl found safe
A 15-year-old Spring Valley girl missing since late September was found safe by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found
The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Kids Can Have Some Contact With Father, Maya Millete's Murder-Suspect Husband: Judge
Until this week, the man accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife, May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home, was unable to communicate with his children, per a court order. In October of last year, a judge ruled Larry...
crimevoice.com
Update: Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Oceanside Police Department Facebook Page. “Suspect Luis Sandoval a twenty-eight-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested by Oceanside Police on Friday, September 30, 2022. Sandoval was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run. Case Update – September 20,...
News 8 KFMB
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA MAYOR MARK ARAPOSTATHIS SHARES HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND GOALS FOR THE CITY IF REELECTED
October 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis is a life-long La Mesa resident, a teacher once honored as a County Teacher of the Year, and Director of Theatre Arts at La Mesa Arts Academy. Known as Dr. A, he holds a doctorate in education from USD and SDSU. He served on the La Mesa City Council and headed up the La Mesa Arts Alliance before becoming mayor, and now he’s running for reelection.
Escondido police officer reunites with 22-year-old woman he saved as a baby
In 2000, an Escondido police officer saved the life of a 6-week-old baby girl. Today, that baby girl began her career in law enforcement and experienced the surprise of her life.
Son arrested after parents assaulted, knife thrown at officer
An 18-year-old man suspected of attacking his parents and throwing a knife at an officer in the Rancho Peñasquitos neighborhood was arrested Sunday, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman rescued from barbed wire on border wall
A woman attempting to scale a border wall from Mexico was rescued by the San Diego Fire Department shortly after sunrise on Tuesday, according to confirmed information from the Fire Watch Commander.
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
Body Found on Roadside in Ramona; Death Possibly Linked to Earlier Crash
A person was found dead on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person reportedly “fell onto the right-hand...
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY INVESTIGATING SUSPECTED RESPIRATORY OUTBREAK AT PATRICK HENRY HIGH SCHOOL
October 12, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School. Although the County reports daily several hundred COVID-19 cases, and is already seeing a rapid and early start to...
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
Two hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash on I-15
A speeding driver fled from police before crashing into a box truck on Interstate 15, the San Diego Police Department said.
onscene.tv
Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Comments / 1