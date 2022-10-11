Read full article on original website
18-year-old killed in Mira Mesa shooting identified
Officials have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Mira Mesa last week, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
Update: Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested
Originally Published By: Oceanside Police Department Facebook Page. “Suspect Luis Sandoval a twenty-eight-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested by Oceanside Police on Friday, September 30, 2022. Sandoval was taken into custody at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run. Case Update – September 20,...
Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases. According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at...
Police identify victim in deadly Mira Mesa shooting; shooter remains at large
Police said 18-year-old Brian Mendoza-Camacho was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Deering Street on the morning of Oct. 5.
NBC San Diego
Missing Spring Valley Teen Feared to Have Been Lured by Online Friend Has Been Found
The 15-year-old Spring Valley girl whose parents believed she was lured away from her home has been found after missing for several days. Shannon Hoffman told NBC 7 she believes her daughter was convinced by an online friend to leave her home. The girl’s parents suspected her love of online gaming led to her disappearance. They noted she had become increasingly reclusive and spent more time on her PlayStation than usual in the days leading up to her disappearance.
Campaign to fulfill final wish of driver killed while changing tire along I-805
Loved ones start campaign to fulfill final wish of motorist killed while changing tire along I-805 last week
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff With School in Lockdown | San Ysidro
10.10.2022 | 5:30 AM | SAN YSIDRO – A woman broke into her Aunt’s home and started to break windows and other items. The Aunt ran out to safety and the Police were called. Officers arrived and found the woman barricaded in a back bedroom. The woman is...
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA MAYOR MARK ARAPOSTATHIS SHARES HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS AND GOALS FOR THE CITY IF REELECTED
October 12, 2022 (La Mesa) -- La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis is a life-long La Mesa resident, a teacher once honored as a County Teacher of the Year, and Director of Theatre Arts at La Mesa Arts Academy. Known as Dr. A, he holds a doctorate in education from USD and SDSU. He served on the La Mesa City Council and headed up the La Mesa Arts Alliance before becoming mayor, and now he’s running for reelection.
News 8 KFMB
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
Driver of stolen car hits boulder, flips on Hotel Circle South
The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a crash along Hotel Circle South shortly after 6:11 a.m. and found a stolen vehicle flipped on its side with no occupants.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates man’s death while in San Diego police custody
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a man’s death while in San Diego Police custody following a family altercation in City Heights on Sunday, authorities said. On October 9, just after 10 p.m., officers with the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to...
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
