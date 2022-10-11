Read full article on original website
KOCO
Train hits man's car after getting flat tire in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit an empty car while a man was trying to change a flat tire Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police told KOCO 5 that a man was driving at a crossing on Southeast 27th Street near Shields Boulevard when a tire blew out.
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to rob several stores in Edmond
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to rob several stores in Edmond.
KOCO
KOCO
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with shooting in Yukon
YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
KOCO
Police identify person of interest in connection with shooting in Yukon neighborhood
YUKON, Okla. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting Monday night in a Yukon neighborhood. Around 8:40 p.m., police responded to a report that shots were fired in a neighborhood near Abigale and Preston Park drives. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.
KOCO
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
KOCO
Man pretending to have a knife robs several Edmond stores, leads police on chase
EDMOND, Okla. — A man pretending to have a knife tried to rob several Edmond stores and then led police on a chase. It all happened last night in the area of 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue. The suspect was already wanted out of Colorado for a list of felonies and a string of bank robberies.
Overnight Standoff In Norman Ends As Police Make Arrest
The Norman Police Department has ended a 12-hour standoff after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. The standoff began when Norman Police responded to a burglary in progress at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, in a neighborhood near North Porter Avenue and East Tecumseh Road. The suspect, Alexander Daniel...
KOCO
Police search for suspects, potential victims after shootout in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects and potential victims after a shootout between two cars near Spencer. It happened near Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Witnesses told police that people in two cars were shooting at each other, and officers found tons of evidence, including dozens of bullet casings near the intersection.
okcfox.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
Edmond Police Sergeant Recovering After Head-On Collision
Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells is in stable condition after he was struck by another driver. Sgt. Wells was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver during a police chase on Sept. 23. Wells remains critically hurt, but doctors said he is now stable. The Edmond Police Department said they...
KOCO
Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
KOCO
Crews on scene of motorcycle, mail truck crash near Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle and mail truck crash near Moore. On Wednesday, crews responded to a scene on Southeast 10thStreet and Sooner Road where a motorcycle and mail truck had crashed. Emergency crews are on the scene. If it is a part...
KOCO
5-year-old at center of Norman Amber Alert found safe in Oklahoma City
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman child at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday night was found safe. Norman police issued an Amber Alert after they believed a 5-year-old was the victim of parental kidnapping. The child was later found safe in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
kswo.com
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
‘Someone is going to get hurt eventually’: SW OKC residents say construction is creating dangerous driving conditions
Construction is nothing new to the metro, but some Southwest Oklahoma City residents are saying them work areas nearby are creating hazardous driving conditions.
