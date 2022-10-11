ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Residents react after shooting in Yukon neighborhood

YUKON, Okla. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in a Yukon neighborhood. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 learned Yukon police had arrested a suspect in connection to a neighborhood shooting Monday night. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven on 10th...
City
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Suspect in custody after firing at officers during barricade situation in Norman, police say

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities took an armed suspect into custody after they said he fired shots at officers during a barricade situation overnight in a Norman neighborhood. Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive, near Tecumseh Road and Porter Avenue. When officers arrived, someone told them that a man forced his way into a home.
Police search for suspects, potential victims after shootout in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — Oklahoma City police are looking for suspects and potential victims after a shootout between two cars near Spencer. It happened near Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Witnesses told police that people in two cars were shooting at each other, and officers found tons of evidence, including dozens of bullet casings near the intersection.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued for a suspect in a homicide at the Plaza Inn that left one man dead earlier this week. Police were able to identify 42-year-old Anthony Dewayne Taylor as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby Best Way Inn, according to court documents.
Public Safety
Former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy facing assault, battery charges

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy is now facing assault and battery charges. KOCO 5 spoke with the sheriff’s office and they confirmed to us that Anthony Jackson was fired on Wednesday. This occurred he was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping among others.
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Crews on scene of motorcycle, mail truck crash near Moore

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle and mail truck crash near Moore. On Wednesday, crews responded to a scene on Southeast 10thStreet and Sooner Road where a motorcycle and mail truck had crashed. Emergency crews are on the scene. If it is a part...
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
