York, PA

York, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in York.

The West Shore Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Christian School of York on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

West Shore Christian Academy
Christian School of York
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The William Penn High School soccer team will have a game with Central York High School on October 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

William Penn High School
Central York High School
October 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

local21news.com

Jackpot winning lottery ticket for $250,000 sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We got a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket sold Friday, Oct. 7, matching five balls drawn 6-7-19-20-23, winning this Pennsylvanian $250,000. The ticket was sold by Rutters at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will be awarded $500 for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County school van involved in crash, injures 4

YORK, Pa. — There was a crash in York County involving a school van and car on Tuesday afternoon, according to York officials. The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Carlisle Street in Hanover Borough, according to Ted Czech with York County Dispatch. It is unclear at this time...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remained closed for several hours. All ramps have since been reopened.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
abc27.com

Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
