Davenport, IA

Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer

By Linda Cook
 2 days ago

A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer.

Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.

Adrian Neeley (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

About 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to the intersection of Garfield and Main Streets to assist Rock Island Police in a vehicle pursuit from Rock Island into Davenport, affidavits say.

According to affidavits, Neeley eluded uniformed police officers in fully marked squad cars with activated lights and emergency sirens in excess of 25 mph over the speed limit and took off from the scene of a shooting in Rock Island, arrest affidavits say. He ran from the vehicle on foot and swung a closed fist at an officer who tried to subdue him.

Officers saw Neeley, who ignored orders to stop, throw a gun into the grass, affidavits say.

Neeley had 0.8 grams of an unknown blue powder substance wrapped in the corner of a plastic bag and tied shut. “This is a common method for packaging controlled substances,” affidavits say. “The substance did not test positive for common powder type drugs but is believed to be pills which are ground up.”

Neeley, who has a prior eluding conviction, is being held on a total of $212,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 20 in Scott County Court.

