protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
A Russian oil price cap will backfire on the global economy and the plan likely influenced OPEC's production cut, Indonesian finance minister says
A price cap on Russian oil could backfire on the global economy, Indonesia's finance minister warned. If a price cap is met with retaliation from Russia, it could result in oil prices being pushed higher. The move could also set a precedent for other commodities, which would hurt some of...
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
nationalinterest.org
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal
Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
Behind Moscow’s bluster, sanctions are making Russia suffer
Fears that Russia is navigating its way around sanctions are unfounded, according to experts who say Moscow is suffering a bigger hit than institutions such as the World Bank have been predicting. Some analysts have interpreted the strength of the rouble, the size of the warchest of cash available to...
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, claims John Bolton
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed. Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.
International Business Times
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries
A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
US News and World Report
Oil Falls by Nearly 2% as Recession Fears Outweigh Tight Supply Prospects
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices sank by nearly 2% on Monday, after five straight sessions of gains, as investors worried that economic storm clouds could foreshadow a global recession and erode fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled at $96.19 a barrel, down $1.73, or 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Oil down on strong dollar, recession worries and hawkish Fed talk
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Deterring Putin from going nuclear
A number of ideas have been proposed as possible U.S. and NATO responses to any use of nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, especially any detonations that caused military and/or civilian casualties. NATO could attack and destroy the offending Russian military units that had launched the nuclear strike with its conventional airpower. NATO could sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet, as retired Gen. David Petraeus has discussed. Presumably, the West also would work to make Russia an international pariah, strongly pressuring countries such as China to choose sides in a war that some have sought to straddle, as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former Ambassador Steven Pifer have proposed. Eliot Cohen has specifically suggested employing secondary sanctions against any country that deals economically with Russia after such a strike — forcing them into a choice of trade with Russia or trade with America and allies.
gcaptain.com
IMF Lowers Outlook for Global Economy
The International Monetary Fund has lowered its outlook for the global economy amid high inflation and downside risks on multiple fronts. According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report, global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown as inflation rages at levels not seen in several decades. Global growth measured by GDP is now forecast to slow from 6.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023—the weakest growth since 2001 with the exception of the global financial crisis and initial economic hit of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the IMF’s outlook.
CNBC
Treasury yields fall slightly as traders await Thursday's CPI report
Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices came in hotter than expected. September's producer price index data, which measures...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slide, currencies muted ahead of U.S. inflation data
Emerging market stocks fell 1% on Thursday, their third straight session testing 2020 pandemic-rout lows, while currencies were flat to lower with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell 1% on Thursday, their third straight session testing 2020 pandemic-rout lows, while currencies were flat...
rigzone.com
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As Bank of England Intervention, Rate Hike Bets Rattle Markets
Stocks finished mixed Tuesday, pulling the tech sector deeper into a two-year trough, as investors extend their retreat from risk markets amid concern that aggressive central bank rate hikes will tip the global economy into recession. That risk was articulated yesterday by JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, who told...
