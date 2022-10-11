Read full article on original website
creation.com
Thoughts on Preschool
I don’t know about you, but I’ve found that homeschooling with a preschooler can be one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. My youngest was a true challenge at age three and kept me on my knees praying for guidance, strength, and patience. He just seemed to go through a miserable phase where we couldn’t keep him out of trouble long enough to get anything done.
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
creation.com
Are you a Real Homeschooler?
Okay, I will admit it. I wither in the heat. The problem is, in the beautiful foothills where we make our home, heat is the name of the summer game. But, joy! As the fans are blowing hot air around my house, I can turn my focus ahead to fall, the loveliest time of my year. The weather cools, the leaves turn color, and we begin afresh with a new school year. This last year was what I call a “blurry” year. It included trifles and tragedies that took precedence over my original plans for the year. But, like the life-changing reality of forgiveness through faith in Christ, each school year can begin fresh, clean and brand-spankin’ new. Isn’t that a reason to celebrate?
creation.com
Homeschooling Special Kids
My husband and I made the decision to homeschool when our children were 1, 2, and 3 years old. We wanted their education to have a Biblical foundation, and if the schools would not allow Jesus into the classroom, then we did not want our children to be in the classroom.
creation.com
Teaching grammar and spelling: important and even possible!
At some point, you probably made a list of reasons to homeschool. Your list no doubt included points like education from a Christian worldview, a flexible schedule, and more time with family. I am willing to bet your list did not include the thrill of teaching grammar and spelling. As...
creation.com
Record Keeping: The Cure for “Homeschool Dementia”
Paula and I were digging through her box of her homeschool records, collecting information for a transcript for her daughter. We went over every course in detail, from American Sign Language to Zoology. The completed transcript looked wonderful. Walking out the door to leave, I casually asked, “What are you doing this weekend?” Paula didn’t hesitate to respond and excitedly described her daughter’s upcoming Latin competition. “Latin?” I said. “You never mentioned Latin!” She had completely forgotten four years of high school Latin.
creation.com
Libraries and homeschools: The perfect partnership
You have probably heard the words from the old folk song, “the old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be,” applied to various things. Well we can also relate those words to public libraries. Libraries have changed dramatically, especially with the worldwide introduction of computers, shifts in our economy, and an ever mobile population. But for centuries, public libraries have learned to adapt to new situations, trends, and circumstances, always with the goal in mind to offer the best and most cutting-edge services possible to the general public. Today, libraries are so much more than just books and magazines, which makes them perfect for homeschool families.
creation.com
Going Beyond Good
Teaching Your Middle and High School Students How to Thoughtfully Examine a Good Book. Having spent the grammar school years teaching my children how to write book reports and giving them instruction on narrating books, I found myself surprised when I asked my middle school-aged child to tell me why she liked a certain book. Her answer was “because it was good.” Sure she could narrate a terrific summary of the book, but I was looking for more. I was looking for layers of discovery within the book, and possibly parallels in her life. Then I thought, “Oh, I have to teach that.” So began our literary studies.
creation.com
Teaching responsibility through pet ownership
“Mom, we’re coming home with a new member of the family,” my 17-year-old happily announced. “Oh boy,” I said. As a new widow, this was the last thing we needed—another pet. But this dog would officially be my “adopted” son’s pet and he would be responsible for all his care. He agreed if it didn’t work out, his mom, who recently lost her 14-year-old dog, would take him. But “Buddy” was currently on probation with us. When I first met Buddy, a St. Bernard mix, I said, “No way! He’s huge and he’s going to be a handful!” But his pitiful look and laid back ways made me give him a chance. Besides, I thought he would help my daughter through her grieving process.
creation.com
Mastering Grammar and Spelling
Even if your child isn’t naturally competent in grammar or spelling, with diligence and the right materials, he can master the basics well enough to become a good writer. All students need to learn the fundamentals of grammar, but it is not necessary to spend a lot of money on a bank-breaking program. It is also not necessary to spend more than fifteen minutes to a half hour per day working on this subject. Furthermore, if your child is repeatedly misspelling words, there is help that is simple and inexpensive … and surprisingly effective. Do not be discouraged if your child struggles in these areas. Many people are not naturally “gifted” in these aspects of language arts, but with a little time and effort, improvement can be made.
creation.com
How Homeschooling Has Benefited My Life
Homeschooling has benefited the lives of countless students across the nation and around the world, and it has benefited my life as well. I have been given the opportunity to exceed the expectations of educators, achieve life skills that tend to be lacking in our society, and lay a firm foundation for my moral beliefs and my relationship with God. I would like to share some of the ways that homeschooling can benefit others, just as it has benefited me: life skills, job and workforce experiences, a Godly foundation, ministry outreaches, and higher education opportunities.
creation.com
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
creation.com
Shall We School the Preschoolers?
I’ll begin with the conclusion and follow with the article. If you have read me before, you probably know my conclusion that American middle class families do not need preschool or kindergarten at all. In fact, children’s learning progresses more in a natural family setting than in a school setting. By natural setting, I do not mean homeschool in the home; I mean just normal family activities such as conversation, preparing and eating meals, shopping, running errands, taking trips, visiting friends, playing games, or whatever you do.
creation.com
The Myth of Socialization
As homeschooling grows across the country and around the world, so does the body of research about homeschooling and its effects. Among the most common objections to home schooling is “How will your children learn to get along with others? How they be prepared for the real world—employment, peers, and civic involvement?”. Experience has caused many homeschoolers to call this the myth of socialization-popular belief that children learn best how to be fit for companionship with others and adapt to the needs to society when they are placed in groups of others their same age1. Does the research confirm the experiences of most homeschoolers, that this myth is truly fiction?
creation.com
How to strengthen the homeschooling community
I grew up wearing mood rings and bell bottoms, playing with Shrinky Dinks and an Easy Bake Oven, and listening to songs like “Summer Breeze” and “American Pie.” Yes, I was a child of the late‘60s/early‘70s. Back then, I hadn’t even heard of homeschooling. Yet, while many of us were still kids, the modern homeschooling movement in America was born.
creation.com
How to Correct Spelling Mistakes
Students are going to make spelling mistakes. Making mistakes is all part of the learning process. It’s your job to correct those mistakes without interrupting the learning process or creating other difficulties. Here are some specific techniques to correct spelling mistakes both during the lesson and at other times.
creation.com
Education is all about discipleship
Are you tired? This homeschooling gig is hard! (No one told me that before I decided to do it.) But it matters. What we do every day matters, moms. But why is education such a big deal? There's a short verse in Luke that has implications as to why and how we educate our children. Luke 6:40 says, “A disciple [student] is not above his teacher, but everyone when he is fully trained will be like his teacher” (NIV).1 Wow, that’s powerful stuff.
creation.com
Homeschooling a Struggling Learner: Where Do I Find the Time?
“What is God thinking?” Doesn’t He know that you are already stretched to find the time in the day to teach all the subjects (heaven forbid we should skip one) to all four of your children, while still keeping the toddler and baby happy? How can you find the time needed to work one on one with this child who is struggling so hard to learn? You go through the day often thinking to yourself (but afraid to voice aloud), “Would the public school do a better job with him or her?”
creation.com
Karen Andreola: A Lovely Method and a Lovely Lady
Karen Andreola is a recognized name in every homeschool household. Why? Is it because of a homeschool methodology that has become increasingly popular? Is it because of what her family did to help secure America’s understanding of it? Perhaps. But more so, and simply put, it’s because Karen is a lovely person who possesses great grace and peacefulness, a lady with an uncanny ability to speak into parents’ lives, a mother herself who enjoys helping others find balance and joy in their homeschooling endeavors. Karen has done much over the years for the homeschooling community, encouraging us in the “gentle art of learning.” It’s time to honor her here, in The Old Schoolhouse Assembly Hall. Welcome, Karen!
