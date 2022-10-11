Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Exciting new additions coming to downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Even on a drizzly day, the downtown views are thoroughly enjoyable standing on B-Bob's rooftop on Conti Street. "Whenever I came up and did maintenance, I always looked around. I thought, this would just be an amazing place to have parties or host different events," said B-Bob's owner Jerry Ehlen.
Coastal Alabama Aviation Program gifted aircraft from Continental Aerospace Technologies
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Continental Aerospace Technologies in Mobile is investing in our youth by donating multiple aircraft to Coastal Alabama Community College's Aviation Center. The CEO of Continental said there is a dire need of employees across every work force, including aviation. So, to bring in potentially future...
Mobile Greek Fest 2022 celebrates first return to full in-person festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Mobile celebrates Mobile Greek Fest 2022 October 13-16. The festival is held at 50 S. Ann St. in Mobile, AL. Oct. 13, 14, 15- 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 16- 12 p.m.-4 p.m. .The Mobile Greek Festival has been a staple...
Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled for November 5
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will be the host site for the 2022 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride scheduled on Saturday, November 5. The motorcycle ride will kick-off the holiday toy drive season for the Mobile area. Registration for the ride begins at 10:00 a.m. in the picnic area of the park. Registration is $10 a person and will include a new and unwrapped toy.
Confirmed discussions about the MCPSS purchasing Ladd, still exploring other options
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School's $5 million football stadium project has yet to even break ground. Meanwhile, Murphy High School is landlocked with no room on campus for a stadium, despite set plans. NBC 15 is learning that there have been discussions about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
The Temptations & The Four Tops to perform at Mobile Civic Center Theater January 19
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Temptations & The Four Tops will perform at Mobile Civic Center Theater January 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/temps23. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m....
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
Former Prichard Water workers claim utility is not paying retirement
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.
Reality Check: Questionable terms in Prichard Water's pension plan
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Three former Prichard Water employees have reached out to NBC 15 News with complaints their retirement contributions were not paid back when they left the utility. "You take it out of my check every two weeks. I'm owed that back," said one former worker who...
Salute to our Veterans: SPC4 Earl Erwin Jr.
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Specialist 4 Earl Erwin Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
Foley woman missing since October 8th found safe
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, Hurley was found safe on Tuesday, October 11th. ORIGINAL: The Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating 49-year-old Suzetta Hurley who was last seen at her residence in the Foley area on October 8, 2022.
Fairhope Police suspect arson after 3rd fire in 8 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who they believe its responsible for 3 woods fires in less than 10 days. Investigators said firefighters responded to Fairhope's triangle property Tuesday afternoon, near the intersection of Scenic 98 and Section Street, to stop a blaze from spreading out of control.
Plans for Williamson High School 'on-campus' stadium hit a snag
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We are just a few weeks away from the end of the high school football regular season, and 5 Mobile County Schools are still lacking stadiums. Williamson alumni gathered Tuesday night at their alma mater to discuss with officials the construction delays of the 5-million-dollar football stadium project.
Alabama addressing teacher shortage
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A recent state study shows the number of people in Alabama colleges majoring in elementary education dropped by a third over the last decade. The Alabama State Department of Education in its 'We Teach Alabama' initiative aims to attract more teachers. The initiative speeds up the process of obtaining a teaching certificate, ramps up recruitment at colleges and offer incentives, like additional pay for certain positions.
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
