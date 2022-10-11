PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.

