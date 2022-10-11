Read full article on original website
creation.com
Socialization … Again
Janice Campbell, in her article “Socialization … Again”, talks about how homeschoolers are frequently confronted by others about what they see as their lack of socialization. If you’ve homeschooled for any length of time you too have been asked this question in one form or another.
creation.com
Homeschooling and Socialization Opportunities
If you have thought about homeschooling or presently home school, you have invariably thought about the socialization issue. “Lack of socialization” keeps many people from homeschooling because they think that homeschoolers don’t get the interaction with others that they need. People who home school can just smile when others ask about socialization, because they know that there are plenty of opportunities for homeschoolers to interact with others. Here are some examples:
creation.com
Are you a Real Homeschooler?
Okay, I will admit it. I wither in the heat. The problem is, in the beautiful foothills where we make our home, heat is the name of the summer game. But, joy! As the fans are blowing hot air around my house, I can turn my focus ahead to fall, the loveliest time of my year. The weather cools, the leaves turn color, and we begin afresh with a new school year. This last year was what I call a “blurry” year. It included trifles and tragedies that took precedence over my original plans for the year. But, like the life-changing reality of forgiveness through faith in Christ, each school year can begin fresh, clean and brand-spankin’ new. Isn’t that a reason to celebrate?
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
psychologytoday.com
Is the World Ready for a Nonsexual Revolution?
There has been much ado about people who are voluntarily or involuntarily celibate. There's a case to be made for not defining yourself in terms of the frequency, absence, or direction of your sexual behaviors. People who are less concerned with mating motives are less depressed and less anxious. Note:...
TODAY.com
A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really
An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
Psych Centra
Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists
Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
creation.com
How Homeschooling Has Benefited My Life
Homeschooling has benefited the lives of countless students across the nation and around the world, and it has benefited my life as well. I have been given the opportunity to exceed the expectations of educators, achieve life skills that tend to be lacking in our society, and lay a firm foundation for my moral beliefs and my relationship with God. I would like to share some of the ways that homeschooling can benefit others, just as it has benefited me: life skills, job and workforce experiences, a Godly foundation, ministry outreaches, and higher education opportunities.
psychologytoday.com
A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict
There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
creation.com
Communication FUNdamentals: 10 Fun Ways to Teach Children Effective Communication Skills
“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.” Proverbs 25:11. Communication skills are vital–especially in the information age. Studies show that effective communicators are happier, do better in school, are more successful, and make more money than their less-eloquent counterparts. So how do you teach your children to express themselves better? The FUN way!
creation.com
Record Keeping: The Cure for “Homeschool Dementia”
Paula and I were digging through her box of her homeschool records, collecting information for a transcript for her daughter. We went over every course in detail, from American Sign Language to Zoology. The completed transcript looked wonderful. Walking out the door to leave, I casually asked, “What are you doing this weekend?” Paula didn’t hesitate to respond and excitedly described her daughter’s upcoming Latin competition. “Latin?” I said. “You never mentioned Latin!” She had completely forgotten four years of high school Latin.
creation.com
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
creation.com
Homeschooling a Struggling Learner: Where Do I Find the Time?
“What is God thinking?” Doesn’t He know that you are already stretched to find the time in the day to teach all the subjects (heaven forbid we should skip one) to all four of your children, while still keeping the toddler and baby happy? How can you find the time needed to work one on one with this child who is struggling so hard to learn? You go through the day often thinking to yourself (but afraid to voice aloud), “Would the public school do a better job with him or her?”
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
newsymom.com
Myths about Suicide
5 Myths About Suicide. Knowing resources and answers will assist in helping those you love. When it comes to suicide, there’s a lot of competing information that makes it hard to tell myth from fact. But knowing the facts may allow us to take lifesaving steps to help our children.
creation.com
Mastering Grammar and Spelling
Even if your child isn’t naturally competent in grammar or spelling, with diligence and the right materials, he can master the basics well enough to become a good writer. All students need to learn the fundamentals of grammar, but it is not necessary to spend a lot of money on a bank-breaking program. It is also not necessary to spend more than fifteen minutes to a half hour per day working on this subject. Furthermore, if your child is repeatedly misspelling words, there is help that is simple and inexpensive … and surprisingly effective. Do not be discouraged if your child struggles in these areas. Many people are not naturally “gifted” in these aspects of language arts, but with a little time and effort, improvement can be made.
creation.com
Thoughts on Preschool
I don’t know about you, but I’ve found that homeschooling with a preschooler can be one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. My youngest was a true challenge at age three and kept me on my knees praying for guidance, strength, and patience. He just seemed to go through a miserable phase where we couldn’t keep him out of trouble long enough to get anything done.
Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating
Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
creation.com
Unit Studies
I like units. Classrooms use them, but they seem specially designed for homeschools. And I like the easy way to plan or start units. You can start as easily as deciding on a topic and getting two books on it. Then as your family reads the books you all get ideas for projects to make or do. You see other related ideas to follow up or branch out from the first books, so you set some goals about what to learn or do next. You now and then think of a writing or reading assignment for certain children.
creation.com
Teaching grammar and spelling: important and even possible!
At some point, you probably made a list of reasons to homeschool. Your list no doubt included points like education from a Christian worldview, a flexible schedule, and more time with family. I am willing to bet your list did not include the thrill of teaching grammar and spelling. As...
