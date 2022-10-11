Read full article on original website
Middle Tennessee's spooky, fall activities to visit this October
Fall is here in Middle Tennessee and you can already feel it in the air. FOX 17 News has complied a list of fall fun and Halloween activities that you can visit across the Midstate this month. Check out all the fall fun to be had below:. Boo at the...
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
First Lady Jill Biden visits Tennessee, encourages Nashvillians to get COVID vaccine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — First Lady Jill Biden is encouraging Nashvillians to get the Covid vaccine and booster shot. Dr. Biden stopped by a vaccine pop-up clinic Wednesday afternoon at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to thank clinic workers and promote the new booster. Data from the Center...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
PHOTOS: Strong storms leave damage across Middle Tennessee
A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
First Lady Jill Biden visiting Nashville for DNC, COVID-19 events
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--First Lady Jill Biden will visit Tennessee tomorrow (Wednesday, October 12), flying in to Nashville International Airport (BNA). The First Lady will arrive in the late morning before heading to a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site. Biden will visit the site located at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church to...
Loretta Lynn laid to rest in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills. The singer passed away peacefully at home in her sleep Tuesday morning. On Friday, around 100 guests gathered...
Meagan O'Halloran
Meagan O’Halloran is back in a full circle moment making a return to FOX Nashville where she first cut her teeth as a journalist a decade ago. In the six years she’s been gone, Meagan’s made two big career moves to add to her resume. Most recently,...
New burn bans added as dry weather sticks around
Hendersonville and Sumner County are experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in all of middle Tennessee, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Tennessee and Right-to-Work Part 3
The Tennessee Congressional Delegation and the Taft-Hartley Bill. Only two members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives had voted against the labor bill sponsored by Congressman Fred A. Hartley, Jr. of New Jersey. Hartley was the chairman of the House Labor Committee and his counterpart in the U.S. Senate, Robert A. Taft of Ohio, was sponsoring the companion bill in that body. The House had voted 308-107 to pass Congressman Hartley’s bill. Tennessee’s congressional delegation in the House was composed of ten members; eight Democrats and two Republicans. Congressman Dayton Phillips, who had succeeded longtime representative Carroll Reece in Tennessee’s First Congressional District, had voted against the Hartley Bill in the House. The other vote cast against the Hartley Bill from Tennessee was that of Congressman Estes Kefauver of Chattanooga. Every other member of the House of Representatives from Tennessee, including Albert Gore, voted in favor of the Hartley-Bill.
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
