The Tennessee Congressional Delegation and the Taft-Hartley Bill. Only two members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives had voted against the labor bill sponsored by Congressman Fred A. Hartley, Jr. of New Jersey. Hartley was the chairman of the House Labor Committee and his counterpart in the U.S. Senate, Robert A. Taft of Ohio, was sponsoring the companion bill in that body. The House had voted 308-107 to pass Congressman Hartley’s bill. Tennessee’s congressional delegation in the House was composed of ten members; eight Democrats and two Republicans. Congressman Dayton Phillips, who had succeeded longtime representative Carroll Reece in Tennessee’s First Congressional District, had voted against the Hartley Bill in the House. The other vote cast against the Hartley Bill from Tennessee was that of Congressman Estes Kefauver of Chattanooga. Every other member of the House of Representatives from Tennessee, including Albert Gore, voted in favor of the Hartley-Bill.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO