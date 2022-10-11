Read full article on original website
Homeschooling and Socialization Opportunities
If you have thought about homeschooling or presently home school, you have invariably thought about the socialization issue. “Lack of socialization” keeps many people from homeschooling because they think that homeschoolers don’t get the interaction with others that they need. People who home school can just smile when others ask about socialization, because they know that there are plenty of opportunities for homeschoolers to interact with others. Here are some examples:
Are you a Real Homeschooler?
Okay, I will admit it. I wither in the heat. The problem is, in the beautiful foothills where we make our home, heat is the name of the summer game. But, joy! As the fans are blowing hot air around my house, I can turn my focus ahead to fall, the loveliest time of my year. The weather cools, the leaves turn color, and we begin afresh with a new school year. This last year was what I call a “blurry” year. It included trifles and tragedies that took precedence over my original plans for the year. But, like the life-changing reality of forgiveness through faith in Christ, each school year can begin fresh, clean and brand-spankin’ new. Isn’t that a reason to celebrate?
Record Keeping: The Cure for “Homeschool Dementia”
Paula and I were digging through her box of her homeschool records, collecting information for a transcript for her daughter. We went over every course in detail, from American Sign Language to Zoology. The completed transcript looked wonderful. Walking out the door to leave, I casually asked, “What are you doing this weekend?” Paula didn’t hesitate to respond and excitedly described her daughter’s upcoming Latin competition. “Latin?” I said. “You never mentioned Latin!” She had completely forgotten four years of high school Latin.
How Homeschooling Has Benefited My Life
Homeschooling has benefited the lives of countless students across the nation and around the world, and it has benefited my life as well. I have been given the opportunity to exceed the expectations of educators, achieve life skills that tend to be lacking in our society, and lay a firm foundation for my moral beliefs and my relationship with God. I would like to share some of the ways that homeschooling can benefit others, just as it has benefited me: life skills, job and workforce experiences, a Godly foundation, ministry outreaches, and higher education opportunities.
Unit Studies
I like units. Classrooms use them, but they seem specially designed for homeschools. And I like the easy way to plan or start units. You can start as easily as deciding on a topic and getting two books on it. Then as your family reads the books you all get ideas for projects to make or do. You see other related ideas to follow up or branch out from the first books, so you set some goals about what to learn or do next. You now and then think of a writing or reading assignment for certain children.
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
Teaching responsibility through pet ownership
“Mom, we’re coming home with a new member of the family,” my 17-year-old happily announced. “Oh boy,” I said. As a new widow, this was the last thing we needed—another pet. But this dog would officially be my “adopted” son’s pet and he would be responsible for all his care. He agreed if it didn’t work out, his mom, who recently lost her 14-year-old dog, would take him. But “Buddy” was currently on probation with us. When I first met Buddy, a St. Bernard mix, I said, “No way! He’s huge and he’s going to be a handful!” But his pitiful look and laid back ways made me give him a chance. Besides, I thought he would help my daughter through her grieving process.
A homeschooling journey with my special needs child
Having a special needs child is challenging. Homeschooling a special needs child is even more challenging. It is also, however, one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done!. Many moms understandably think that they can’t or shouldn’t homeschool their special needs children because they aren’t “experts.” I used...
Communication FUNdamentals: 10 Fun Ways to Teach Children Effective Communication Skills
“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.” Proverbs 25:11. Communication skills are vital–especially in the information age. Studies show that effective communicators are happier, do better in school, are more successful, and make more money than their less-eloquent counterparts. So how do you teach your children to express themselves better? The FUN way!
Mastering Grammar and Spelling
Even if your child isn’t naturally competent in grammar or spelling, with diligence and the right materials, he can master the basics well enough to become a good writer. All students need to learn the fundamentals of grammar, but it is not necessary to spend a lot of money on a bank-breaking program. It is also not necessary to spend more than fifteen minutes to a half hour per day working on this subject. Furthermore, if your child is repeatedly misspelling words, there is help that is simple and inexpensive … and surprisingly effective. Do not be discouraged if your child struggles in these areas. Many people are not naturally “gifted” in these aspects of language arts, but with a little time and effort, improvement can be made.
The Great Bugaboo
It really is the “Great Bugaboo” of the homeschooling community. Generally, it’s the first thing that those on the “outside” ask about when they hear we homeschoolers are educating our children at home. It seems to be the primary first concern for someone contemplating this new lifestyle. By and large, it truly is extremely overemphasized. It is, however, more of a concern for those with only one child.
Shall We School the Preschoolers?
I’ll begin with the conclusion and follow with the article. If you have read me before, you probably know my conclusion that American middle class families do not need preschool or kindergarten at all. In fact, children’s learning progresses more in a natural family setting than in a school setting. By natural setting, I do not mean homeschool in the home; I mean just normal family activities such as conversation, preparing and eating meals, shopping, running errands, taking trips, visiting friends, playing games, or whatever you do.
How Far Should Christian Teens Go to Be Accepted?
There is such pressure on today’s teens to fit in. They see it in magazines and hear it from their peers about how to dress, what to say, and how to act. But has your teen ever taken a good look at what communication this is sending to others?
Teaching grammar and spelling: important and even possible!
At some point, you probably made a list of reasons to homeschool. Your list no doubt included points like education from a Christian worldview, a flexible schedule, and more time with family. I am willing to bet your list did not include the thrill of teaching grammar and spelling. As...
Libraries and homeschools: The perfect partnership
You have probably heard the words from the old folk song, “the old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be,” applied to various things. Well we can also relate those words to public libraries. Libraries have changed dramatically, especially with the worldwide introduction of computers, shifts in our economy, and an ever mobile population. But for centuries, public libraries have learned to adapt to new situations, trends, and circumstances, always with the goal in mind to offer the best and most cutting-edge services possible to the general public. Today, libraries are so much more than just books and magazines, which makes them perfect for homeschool families.
Education is all about discipleship
Are you tired? This homeschooling gig is hard! (No one told me that before I decided to do it.) But it matters. What we do every day matters, moms. But why is education such a big deal? There's a short verse in Luke that has implications as to why and how we educate our children. Luke 6:40 says, “A disciple [student] is not above his teacher, but everyone when he is fully trained will be like his teacher” (NIV).1 Wow, that’s powerful stuff.
Homeschooling and State Education
Modern, universal, secular education is largely taken for granted today in the West. But it has not always been in existence. Up until relatively recently in history, most schooling was done at home or by the churches. Mass, public education conducted by the state is a somewhat recent development. I...
21 days of preschool fun!
Days at home with preschoolers can seem long and tiring, but these ideas are sure to bring a smile to your face as your little ones jump and enjoy twenty-one fun activities. First let’s think about what kinds of things children of preschool age can do independently. The youngest preschoolers (ages 2–3) can sort, match, stack blocks (and knock them down!), pour, fill, put in place (large, separated puzzle pieces). They can put things in order (from small to large or a number of objects from 1 to 5). Why do we call them toddlers? Because they quickly toddle away. Engage these little ones in cuddles and one-on-one play first; they’ll soon wander away and find their own fun. Make sure there are enticing, safe toys available for them.
Going Beyond Good
Teaching Your Middle and High School Students How to Thoughtfully Examine a Good Book. Having spent the grammar school years teaching my children how to write book reports and giving them instruction on narrating books, I found myself surprised when I asked my middle school-aged child to tell me why she liked a certain book. Her answer was “because it was good.” Sure she could narrate a terrific summary of the book, but I was looking for more. I was looking for layers of discovery within the book, and possibly parallels in her life. Then I thought, “Oh, I have to teach that.” So began our literary studies.
