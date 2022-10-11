Read full article on original website
Related
creation.com
Homeschooling and Socialization Opportunities
If you have thought about homeschooling or presently home school, you have invariably thought about the socialization issue. “Lack of socialization” keeps many people from homeschooling because they think that homeschoolers don’t get the interaction with others that they need. People who home school can just smile when others ask about socialization, because they know that there are plenty of opportunities for homeschoolers to interact with others. Here are some examples:
creation.com
The Reality of Homeschooling
When you are home all day, your house gets lived in. And chances are, when your house gets lived in, it will be difficult to stay on top of keeping it tidy. We homeschool in the dining room, and eat in our kitchen. There is always school stuff out. It feels pointless to put it all away when I will be taking it all out again in the morning. Sometimes, mostly Fridays, I make the effort, but it seems like there is always something that stays out on the table. Usually, by the time the kids are asleep, I’d rather curl up with a book than clear the school stuff off the table. The truth is that I can either be a good housekeeper or a good home educator, but not always both.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
creation.com
Thoughts on Preschool
I don’t know about you, but I’ve found that homeschooling with a preschooler can be one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. My youngest was a true challenge at age three and kept me on my knees praying for guidance, strength, and patience. He just seemed to go through a miserable phase where we couldn’t keep him out of trouble long enough to get anything done.
creation.com
The Uncomplicated Homeschooler
I am the uncomplicated homeschooler. At least, I want to say that; I wish I could say that. Why does homeschooling seem so complicated sometimes? From the number of letters we get from readers all over the world, I see a common running theme. It’s like what public schooled high schoolers sometimes put on their Facebook profiles regarding their latest status of "relationship" with whomever significant other they have (at the time). They say, "It’s complicated."
Psych Centra
How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips
Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
creation.com
The Great Bugaboo
It really is the “Great Bugaboo” of the homeschooling community. Generally, it’s the first thing that those on the “outside” ask about when they hear we homeschoolers are educating our children at home. It seems to be the primary first concern for someone contemplating this new lifestyle. By and large, it truly is extremely overemphasized. It is, however, more of a concern for those with only one child.
creation.com
Homeschooling with Toddlers
Do you get nervous when it gets really quiet around your house? Do you have to put markers, glue and other creative art supplies up on a high shelf? Do step stools located in unusual places around the house make you cringe? If you have answered yes to two or more of these questions, then you must have a toddler living in your home. Toddlers are a joy, there is no doubt about that, but they can also create havoc if left alone with nothing productive to do for too long …
creation.com
Homeschooling Special Kids
My husband and I made the decision to homeschool when our children were 1, 2, and 3 years old. We wanted their education to have a Biblical foundation, and if the schools would not allow Jesus into the classroom, then we did not want our children to be in the classroom.
creation.com
What is it like being an older mom and homeschooling an only child?
I have heard women in their 30s and 40s say they are too old to have children, or say, “I am done having children.”Some doctors become anxious when women in their mid to late 40s walk into their offices pregnant. My hope is that my story will break this stereotype.
creation.com
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
TODAY.com
In defense of teenage trick-or-treaters: Parents say, let (big) kids be kids
Kids aren't asking — they'll take the free candy — but some parents wonder if it's developmentally appropriate for teens to trick-or-treat, supervised or not. If your older child loves trick-or-treating, that's OK. More than one quarter of adults (26%) believe that children are never too old for the tradition, according to a 2021 YouGov survey.
Decolonising education in South Africa – a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
Comments / 0