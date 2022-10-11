You have probably heard the words from the old folk song, “the old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be,” applied to various things. Well we can also relate those words to public libraries. Libraries have changed dramatically, especially with the worldwide introduction of computers, shifts in our economy, and an ever mobile population. But for centuries, public libraries have learned to adapt to new situations, trends, and circumstances, always with the goal in mind to offer the best and most cutting-edge services possible to the general public. Today, libraries are so much more than just books and magazines, which makes them perfect for homeschool families.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO