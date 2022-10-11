Read full article on original website
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Homeschooling Special Kids
My husband and I made the decision to homeschool when our children were 1, 2, and 3 years old. We wanted their education to have a Biblical foundation, and if the schools would not allow Jesus into the classroom, then we did not want our children to be in the classroom.
How to strengthen the homeschooling community
I grew up wearing mood rings and bell bottoms, playing with Shrinky Dinks and an Easy Bake Oven, and listening to songs like “Summer Breeze” and “American Pie.” Yes, I was a child of the late‘60s/early‘70s. Back then, I hadn’t even heard of homeschooling. Yet, while many of us were still kids, the modern homeschooling movement in America was born.
Socialization
Socialization. The very word creates a cataclysmic effect: potential home schooling families are sent running to the doors of the public school system and new home schooling families are sent scurrying off to the nearest secluded corner of the room. Veteran home schoolers, however, simply smile knowingly, understanding that ignorance is by no means reality.
The Uncomplicated Homeschooler
I am the uncomplicated homeschooler. At least, I want to say that; I wish I could say that. Why does homeschooling seem so complicated sometimes? From the number of letters we get from readers all over the world, I see a common running theme. It’s like what public schooled high schoolers sometimes put on their Facebook profiles regarding their latest status of "relationship" with whomever significant other they have (at the time). They say, "It’s complicated."
Record Keeping: The Cure for “Homeschool Dementia”
Paula and I were digging through her box of her homeschool records, collecting information for a transcript for her daughter. We went over every course in detail, from American Sign Language to Zoology. The completed transcript looked wonderful. Walking out the door to leave, I casually asked, “What are you doing this weekend?” Paula didn’t hesitate to respond and excitedly described her daughter’s upcoming Latin competition. “Latin?” I said. “You never mentioned Latin!” She had completely forgotten four years of high school Latin.
Libraries and homeschools: The perfect partnership
You have probably heard the words from the old folk song, “the old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be,” applied to various things. Well we can also relate those words to public libraries. Libraries have changed dramatically, especially with the worldwide introduction of computers, shifts in our economy, and an ever mobile population. But for centuries, public libraries have learned to adapt to new situations, trends, and circumstances, always with the goal in mind to offer the best and most cutting-edge services possible to the general public. Today, libraries are so much more than just books and magazines, which makes them perfect for homeschool families.
Thoughts on Preschool
I don’t know about you, but I’ve found that homeschooling with a preschooler can be one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever love. My youngest was a true challenge at age three and kept me on my knees praying for guidance, strength, and patience. He just seemed to go through a miserable phase where we couldn’t keep him out of trouble long enough to get anything done.
Shall We School the Preschoolers?
I’ll begin with the conclusion and follow with the article. If you have read me before, you probably know my conclusion that American middle class families do not need preschool or kindergarten at all. In fact, children’s learning progresses more in a natural family setting than in a school setting. By natural setting, I do not mean homeschool in the home; I mean just normal family activities such as conversation, preparing and eating meals, shopping, running errands, taking trips, visiting friends, playing games, or whatever you do.
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
Homeschooling with Toddlers
Do you get nervous when it gets really quiet around your house? Do you have to put markers, glue and other creative art supplies up on a high shelf? Do step stools located in unusual places around the house make you cringe? If you have answered yes to two or more of these questions, then you must have a toddler living in your home. Toddlers are a joy, there is no doubt about that, but they can also create havoc if left alone with nothing productive to do for too long …
Homeschooling a Struggling Learner: Where Do I Find the Time?
“What is God thinking?” Doesn’t He know that you are already stretched to find the time in the day to teach all the subjects (heaven forbid we should skip one) to all four of your children, while still keeping the toddler and baby happy? How can you find the time needed to work one on one with this child who is struggling so hard to learn? You go through the day often thinking to yourself (but afraid to voice aloud), “Would the public school do a better job with him or her?”
Color-coding your homeschool
If you are the type of person who could tear open a bag of M&Ms® and just eat the candies as they tumble out, you may not be able to relate to the color coding of our homeschool chaos. However, if you, like me, carefully tear open that candy bag and take a minute to sort candies according to color, you may want to consider using color codes in your homeschool.
Communication FUNdamentals: 10 Fun Ways to Teach Children Effective Communication Skills
“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.” Proverbs 25:11. Communication skills are vital–especially in the information age. Studies show that effective communicators are happier, do better in school, are more successful, and make more money than their less-eloquent counterparts. So how do you teach your children to express themselves better? The FUN way!
21 days of preschool fun!
Days at home with preschoolers can seem long and tiring, but these ideas are sure to bring a smile to your face as your little ones jump and enjoy twenty-one fun activities. First let’s think about what kinds of things children of preschool age can do independently. The youngest preschoolers (ages 2–3) can sort, match, stack blocks (and knock them down!), pour, fill, put in place (large, separated puzzle pieces). They can put things in order (from small to large or a number of objects from 1 to 5). Why do we call them toddlers? Because they quickly toddle away. Engage these little ones in cuddles and one-on-one play first; they’ll soon wander away and find their own fun. Make sure there are enticing, safe toys available for them.
