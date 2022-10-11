Sandy Hook, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sandy Hook.
The Stratford High School soccer team will have a game with Newtown High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Stratford High School soccer team will have a game with Newtown High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
