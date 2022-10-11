Read full article on original website
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
fox17.com
No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
fox17.com
Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for couple who robbed nurse at gunpoint in Southern Hills parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for a couple who robbed a nurse at gunpoint in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center Monday. The man pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse around 4 p.m. Monday, Metro Police reported. The female suspect was...
fox17.com
Community members call on accountability from city departments for response on Brookmeade
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council approved $50 million to tackle the homeless crisis in Nashville, and now all eyes are on how the money will be used. Community members are calling on accountability from several city departments, including Metro Parks. “This city has to act as a community...
fox17.com
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
fox17.com
Police: Man, 24, hit by double locomotive in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after he was hit by a double locomotive in Murfreesboro. The incident happened Tuesday morning behind the Beaman dealership on S. Church Street. Murfreesboro Police say the man was walking along side the train tracks...
fox17.com
Virginia man arrested, charged for making threats against Smyrna High School
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday for making threats against Smyrna High School. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke was charged with felony making false reports. Cole allegedly made threats to the school if a staff member was...
fox17.com
Crisis negotiators respond to incident where man would not comply with Mt. Juliet Police
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man evaded a Wilson County Sherriff's deputy during a traffic stop and led police on a chase which ended in crisis negotiators responding. The adult male who fled from the traffic stop in Lebanon, Tennessee around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday continued to flee from police with a flat tire, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
fox17.com
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
fox17.com
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
fox17.com
Rutherford County Schools converting storage spaces into classrooms amid overcrowding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Schools in Rutherford County are continuing to battle issues of overcrowding. The school system says they've converted a number of storage spaces and teacher workrooms into classrooms. They are also trying to make full use of portables. One school is trying to fit 300 students into seven portables.
fox17.com
Downtown Nashville street vendors upset with proposed ordinance: 'It's fascism'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate continues about whether or not street vendors should be allowed to operate in downtown Nashville. The city banned street vending across most of Lower Broadway, but they are working on a new ordinance that some vendors aren't happy with. "All you're telling us...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Metro Police search for suspects responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police East Precinct detectives are working to identify a group of young men responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in East Nashville. The break-ins all occurred in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th streets, Metro Police report. There...
fox17.com
Meth pills, fentanyl, cocaine, guns retrieved after Metro Police arrest four people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested four people and retrieved guns and drugs from a Jeep on Hillside Avenue on Tuesday. Two of the four individuals arrested were convicted felons, Metro Police report. More than 100 meth pills laced with fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana were taken by...
fox17.com
Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
fox17.com
Take a selfie at this Nashville-area Halloween house to raise money for Shriners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Middle Tennessee has set up a massive Halloween display for a heartwarming cause. Heather and Michael Carver's home is nestled along Baxter Road in Joelton. Their house is completely decked out with spooky Halloween props, decorations, and "selfie stations." The Carver family...
fox17.com
Affordable housing a top concern for Nashvillians in new East Bank project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Imagine East Bank Vision has reached a new milestone. The planning department unanimously passed the plan last week, its first major hurdle to advance. The project aims to transform Nashville’s East Bank from acres of asphalt into a new neighborhood. Hundreds of public...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Distracted driver hits Kentucky deputy's cruiser with K9 inside
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A Kentucky deputy was nearly hit by his own cruiser after a distracted driver crashed into his vehicle Tuesday. The deputy's K9 was inside the unit at the time of the accident. The Logan County Sheriff's Office shared dash camera video of the incident....
fox17.com
Man arrested on drag racing, reckless endangerment charge for three-vehicle crash on I-40
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was arrested Tuesday as the driver responsible for three-vehicle crash on I-40 East on June 12 that resulted in his passenger being seriously injured. Joseph Attia, 18, was trying to change lanes when he hit the rear of a tractor trailer which caused...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee's spooky, fall activities to visit this October
Fall is here in Middle Tennessee and you can already feel it in the air. FOX 17 News has complied a list of fall fun and Halloween activities that you can visit across the Midstate this month. Check out all the fall fun to be had below:. Boo at the...
