No serious injuries reported in accidental shooting at Nashville gun range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was grazed by fragments of a bullet during an accidental shooting at Royal Range. Police tell FOX 17 News the officer was standing in line with other customers when another patron was inquiring about a weapon. Police say the patron was examining the gun and pulled the trigger towards the floor.
Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
Police: Man, 24, hit by double locomotive in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after he was hit by a double locomotive in Murfreesboro. The incident happened Tuesday morning behind the Beaman dealership on S. Church Street. Murfreesboro Police say the man was walking along side the train tracks...
Virginia man arrested, charged for making threats against Smyrna High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Virginia man was arrested Tuesday for making threats against Smyrna High School. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke was charged with felony making false reports. Cole allegedly made threats to the school if a staff member was...
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather

Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
Construction underway for new housing development, park in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A project to revitalize the Madison area is underway. Birchway Rivergate by Greystar will be located on One Mile Parkway off Gallatin Pike. The community will feature more than 380 residential units ranging from 800 to 1,250 square feet. A lush public park dedicated to...
