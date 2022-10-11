Read full article on original website
thv11.com
Little Rock candidates for mayor speak on violent crime
Little Rock mayoral candidates addressed the issue of violent crime during Monday night's forum. We dug into their plans to try and stop the crime.
Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads
This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to include Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s response. Former Gov. Mike Huckabee’s political action committee, HuckPAC, is the primary funding source for a group behind advertising critical of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and his re-election bid. Ads targeting the mayor have appeared on […] The post Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)
The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
Community reacts to Conway school board meeting that included anti-transgender measures, rhetoric
The Conway school board approved two measures targeting transgender people Tuesday night.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks on weekend violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old, dead Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence. "LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide...
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
ucanews.live
Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway
The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
Little Rock family searches for answers 11 years after Patricia Guardado's disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After over a decade's worth of questions, a Little Rock family has still been searching for answers to find out what happened to Patricia Guardado. 11 years ago on October 12th, 2011, the UA Little Rock student disappeared and was found dead days later. Now...
Arkansas bill aims to limit train length as some get three miles long
Longer trains are traveling through the state, and some Arkansans fear it could come at the cost of their lives.
Little Rock students bring the past to life at Mount Holly Cemetery
It was a beautiful afternoon for a story from the past as Tales of the Crypt returned to Mt Holly Cemetery.
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Webb – White Oketunbi Engagement
The families of Anna Webb and Dennis White Oketunbi are excited to announce their engagement. Anna and Dennis met through a powerful message of faith that Dennis shared online. Anna is a Sales Enablement Director and Dennis is a powerful faith leader and minister of the Gospel. Anna has a Degree in Communications from Arkansas Tech University and Dennis has a Degree in Sociology from Osun State University in Nigeria.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
