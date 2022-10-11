Read full article on original website
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
WMUR.com
Transgender student at Ohio high school uses homecoming title to spread acceptance
An Ohio high schooler is using her platform to encourage and inspire others about acceptance. When Cassie Steiner, who likes to be called Cass, first received news she made the top four on the ballot for homecoming princess, she was excited but didn’t think she would win. When she...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Opinion: Banning Prayer From Schools Offers Our Children Protection From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Two Teens Fall Out of Third-Story School Window During Snapchat-Fueled Fight Over Girl
A brawl between two students in Ohio could have been deadly after the teens fell through a third-story window and hit the ground. The incident took place at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School in St. Bernard, Ohio. Luckily, the two students walked away with non-life threatening injuries. The school district...
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
Parents want an education for their kids not indoctrination. Their voices must be heard
America's kids have had to endure catastrophic disruptions to their education since COVID lockdowns. Parents are right to speak up about the focus on woke ideology over fundamentals.
creation.com
Homeschooling Special Kids
My husband and I made the decision to homeschool when our children were 1, 2, and 3 years old. We wanted their education to have a Biblical foundation, and if the schools would not allow Jesus into the classroom, then we did not want our children to be in the classroom.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
creation.com
Communication FUNdamentals: 10 Fun Ways to Teach Children Effective Communication Skills
“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.” Proverbs 25:11. Communication skills are vital–especially in the information age. Studies show that effective communicators are happier, do better in school, are more successful, and make more money than their less-eloquent counterparts. So how do you teach your children to express themselves better? The FUN way!
creation.com
What is it like being an older mom and homeschooling an only child?
I have heard women in their 30s and 40s say they are too old to have children, or say, “I am done having children.”Some doctors become anxious when women in their mid to late 40s walk into their offices pregnant. My hope is that my story will break this stereotype.
creation.com
The Reality of Homeschooling
When you are home all day, your house gets lived in. And chances are, when your house gets lived in, it will be difficult to stay on top of keeping it tidy. We homeschool in the dining room, and eat in our kitchen. There is always school stuff out. It feels pointless to put it all away when I will be taking it all out again in the morning. Sometimes, mostly Fridays, I make the effort, but it seems like there is always something that stays out on the table. Usually, by the time the kids are asleep, I’d rather curl up with a book than clear the school stuff off the table. The truth is that I can either be a good housekeeper or a good home educator, but not always both.
creation.com
Shall We School the Preschoolers?
I’ll begin with the conclusion and follow with the article. If you have read me before, you probably know my conclusion that American middle class families do not need preschool or kindergarten at all. In fact, children’s learning progresses more in a natural family setting than in a school setting. By natural setting, I do not mean homeschool in the home; I mean just normal family activities such as conversation, preparing and eating meals, shopping, running errands, taking trips, visiting friends, playing games, or whatever you do.
creation.com
Homeschooling a Struggling Learner: Where Do I Find the Time?
“What is God thinking?” Doesn’t He know that you are already stretched to find the time in the day to teach all the subjects (heaven forbid we should skip one) to all four of your children, while still keeping the toddler and baby happy? How can you find the time needed to work one on one with this child who is struggling so hard to learn? You go through the day often thinking to yourself (but afraid to voice aloud), “Would the public school do a better job with him or her?”
creation.com
Mentoring: One mom’s cry … Another mom’s answer
Rather than define mentoring with a slick dictionary definition, I would like to show a snippet of mentoring from one homeschooling mom to another mom1. First Mom: “I already have my hands full with four kiddos. Can I really do this2 with a baby? Am I biting off more than I can chew? Feeling overwhelmed and need to know how moms who have been in my shoes have done it … ”
creation.com
Learning the art of home education from parents with special needs children
My background as a Registered Nurse, Sunday school teacher and homeschool co-op teacher and my friendships, have blessed me with opportunities to share in the life of special needs children and their families. The moments I have spent offering help always become reversed. I am the one who receives help. I learn. I grow. They provide me with a living example that transforms the mechanics of home education into the art of home education.
creation.com
Homeschooling and Socialization Opportunities
If you have thought about homeschooling or presently home school, you have invariably thought about the socialization issue. “Lack of socialization” keeps many people from homeschooling because they think that homeschoolers don’t get the interaction with others that they need. People who home school can just smile when others ask about socialization, because they know that there are plenty of opportunities for homeschoolers to interact with others. Here are some examples:
creation.com
Briefly Books: Great Books for Teen Readers
Q: My 16-year-old son is tired of reading classics and would like to read something more modern. What are your suggestions?. A: First of all, ask your son what “classic” book or books made him tired. Most classics are, by the very definition of “classic,” old. This means they were written in a time that did not know two-hour movies and one-hour television programs. They tend to have longer sentences with a more complex structure, as well as more detailed descriptions, with memories, hopes, dreams, insights, and analysis all woven into the story. Oftentimes a young adult reader who is unfamiliar with the slower pace of a classic will develop an appreciation of these older books if he can stay still long enough to immerse himself in the world created by the author. Reading aloud or listening to an audio book can hasten appreciation of an older style of writing.
creation.com
How to strengthen the homeschooling community
I grew up wearing mood rings and bell bottoms, playing with Shrinky Dinks and an Easy Bake Oven, and listening to songs like “Summer Breeze” and “American Pie.” Yes, I was a child of the late‘60s/early‘70s. Back then, I hadn’t even heard of homeschooling. Yet, while many of us were still kids, the modern homeschooling movement in America was born.
thehomeschoolmom.com
7 High School Writing Ideas for Homeschooling Teens
Raise your hand if you struggle to get your homeschooled teen to write. Same, friend. Many times, I've felt all the guilt about this because I am a writer, so why wouldn't my kids love it too? And furthermore, why have I struggled to "teach" them my writing ways?. Let's...
