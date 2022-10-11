When you are home all day, your house gets lived in. And chances are, when your house gets lived in, it will be difficult to stay on top of keeping it tidy. We homeschool in the dining room, and eat in our kitchen. There is always school stuff out. It feels pointless to put it all away when I will be taking it all out again in the morning. Sometimes, mostly Fridays, I make the effort, but it seems like there is always something that stays out on the table. Usually, by the time the kids are asleep, I’d rather curl up with a book than clear the school stuff off the table. The truth is that I can either be a good housekeeper or a good home educator, but not always both.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO