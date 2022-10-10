Date Thursday, Oct. 13 - 4 p.m. Date Sunday, Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. Venue WMU Soccer Complex - Kalamazoo, Mich. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set for two more Mid-American Conference matches this week as the Eagles will play host to the University of Toledo before traveling to face rival Western Michigan University. The week opens Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Eagles (2-8-3, 1-4-1 MAC) welcome the Rockets (1-7-5, 0-3-3 MAC) to Scicluna Field for a 4 p.m. kick. Eastern closes this week's slate Sunday, Oct. 16, when it heads to the WMU Soccer Complex in Kalamazoo, Mich., for a 1 p.m. kick with the Broncos (3-5-5, 3-1-2 MAC).

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO