Eastern Cross Country Prepares for Penn State Meet
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University cross country program will travel to University Park, Pa., for the Penn State National, hosted by Penn State University. The meet will be held at the PSU Cross Country Course. EMU's women harriers will open the day at 10:45 a.m. with...
Soccer Hosts Toledo, Ventures to Western
Date Thursday, Oct. 13 - 4 p.m. Date Sunday, Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. Venue WMU Soccer Complex - Kalamazoo, Mich. YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University soccer team is set for two more Mid-American Conference matches this week as the Eagles will play host to the University of Toledo before traveling to face rival Western Michigan University. The week opens Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Eagles (2-8-3, 1-4-1 MAC) welcome the Rockets (1-7-5, 0-3-3 MAC) to Scicluna Field for a 4 p.m. kick. Eastern closes this week's slate Sunday, Oct. 16, when it heads to the WMU Soccer Complex in Kalamazoo, Mich., for a 1 p.m. kick with the Broncos (3-5-5, 3-1-2 MAC).
Eastern Places 11th at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team placed 11th out of 15 teams in a strong field at the Purdue Fall Invitational, Oct. 11, with a team score of 913 (304-304-305). The highlight of the trip was freshman Cooper Eberle (Richmond Ky.-Madison Central), who improved his standing on day two to finish tied for 33rd with a 225 (74-78-73).
