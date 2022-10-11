ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mom and daughter escape Parkway Village house fire

By Ashley Paul
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home in Parkway Village is badly damaged following a house fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on Judy Lynn near Clearbrook.

The homeowner told WREG she was working from home when she heard a pop sound in the laundry room and then saw smoke and fire.

She ran out of the house with her daughter and a neighbor called 911. No one was hurt.

Photos by Ashley Paul, WREG

“That carport was in flames, the car was bursting in flames. You could hear the pop, pop, pop of things breaking and stuff like that,” the homeowner said.

Firefighters are still investigating to find the cause of the fire.

