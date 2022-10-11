ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Prosecutors charge man who hit Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with bat

SAGINAW, MI — A man who admitted to hitting a Saginaw City Council member during a heated front yard dispute faces up to four years in prison for the confrontation. Saginaw County prosecutors initially declined to charge Walter Curley after he was jailed Monday, Aug. 29, for hitting Saginaw Councilman Michael Flores with a baseball bat.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Flint man found guilty in fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal 2020 shooting outside Rube’s Bar. A Genesee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 5, returned guilty verdicts on charges of second-degree...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Rube S Bar#City Of Flint#Michigan State Police#N
abc12.com

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Man accused of raping psychiatric patient enters plea in Oakland County court

A Detroit man accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient at Pontiac General Hospital has opted out of trial by entering a plea before an Oakland County judge. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, pleaded no contest Oct. 10 to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated victim in exchange for three counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault being dropped. Blanks is scheduled for sentencing by Judge Daniel O’Brien on Nov. 7.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy