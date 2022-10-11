When Matt Cropp was in sixth grade, he saw firsthand the line between the haves and have-nots. That was the year he transferred from a Baltimore-area elementary school to the pricey St. Albans School, a prep school for boys in Washington, D.C. Cropp's mother was an art teacher there, which granted him access to a place that Business Insider lists as one of the most expensive private schools in the country.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO