Saint Joseph, MO

One hospitalized after car flips in Monday night crash

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
 2 days ago
One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday evening crash in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car flipped on Monday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue after 9 p.m. when a Jeep was traveling east.

