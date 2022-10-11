ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
SFGate

Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bricia Lopez has welcomed people of all walks to dine at her family's popular restaurant on the Indigenous-influenced food of her native Mexican state of Oaxaca — among them Nury Martinez, the first Latina elected president of the Los Angeles City Council. The restaurant,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a The post California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

In Orange County, a Ritz-Carlton Chef Reimagines the Indian Wedding Spread

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is one of Southern California’s most striking hospitality destinations. The property hugs the cliffs above Dana Point, its lobby-level restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook winding pathways down to a sandy beach and the endless horizon of the Pacific Ocean. It’s an idyllic, and expensive, getaway for Angelenos, Orange County locals, tourists, and anyone else eager for a night out with a view. But the hotel is also home to one of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets, a rising star Indian chef who has quietly become one of the most in-demand cooks for weddings, Diwali celebrations, and other Indian American events and festivals.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

