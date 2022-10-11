Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Health Dept. Announces Plan for Uganda Ebola Outbreak
A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, LA County health officials announced their conclusion. "The risk of Ebola virus disease in LA County is...
CNET
Delta Invests Up to $200M in Air Taxi Service That Could Shorten Your Airport Journeys
Delta is partnering with air taxi startup Joby Aviation to deliver short-range home-to-airport transportation, the airline said Tuesday. The service will initially be available to Delta customers flying through New York and Los Angeles. Delta's initial $60 million investment can increase to as much as $200 million if certain milestones...
Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers
Zekelman Industries blames the Biden administration's alleged inaction on trade with Mexico as a cause for the closure. Earlier this year, the company lost a lawsuit it filed against the federal government over that perceived inaction. The post Steel conduit manufacturer to close Long Beach plant, lay off 145 workers appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
SFGate
Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bricia Lopez has welcomed people of all walks to dine at her family's popular restaurant on the Indigenous-influenced food of her native Mexican state of Oaxaca — among them Nury Martinez, the first Latina elected president of the Los Angeles City Council. The restaurant,...
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
COVID Hospitalizations Tumble Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths.
Irvine, Santa Monica among California cities with the highest monthly bills
Like many things, where you live can impact how much you spend on monthly bills, especially in these California cities.
SFGate
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a The post California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial appeared first on KION546.
Eater
In Orange County, a Ritz-Carlton Chef Reimagines the Indian Wedding Spread
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is one of Southern California’s most striking hospitality destinations. The property hugs the cliffs above Dana Point, its lobby-level restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows that overlook winding pathways down to a sandy beach and the endless horizon of the Pacific Ocean. It’s an idyllic, and expensive, getaway for Angelenos, Orange County locals, tourists, and anyone else eager for a night out with a view. But the hotel is also home to one of the area’s best-kept culinary secrets, a rising star Indian chef who has quietly become one of the most in-demand cooks for weddings, Diwali celebrations, and other Indian American events and festivals.
2urbangirls.com
Word on the Streets: LA County Fed may already have a new replacement
The Statesman is hearing the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor is moving swiftly to appoint a replacement for Ron Herrera who had to step down due to his involvement in obliterating the Los Angeles City Council. We are hearing, and this has yet to be confirmed by way of...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
foxla.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Wednesday, dropping 4.7 cents to $6.311, its seventh consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 18.3 cents over the...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
theregistrysocal.com
126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
You’ll Never Be Able To Afford Retirement in These Cities — So Look Here Instead
Frequently, the top locations on people's lists of potential cities to live out their golden years don't have a lot of crossover with America's most affordable cities, leaving plenty of people...
