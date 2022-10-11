ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in East Providence.

The Davies Career & Technical High School soccer team will have a game with Providence Country Day School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Davies Career & Technical High School
Providence Country Day School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Blackstone Valley Prep Academy soccer team will have a game with Providence Country Day School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Blackstone Valley Prep Academy
Providence Country Day School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

WINDHAM, CT
