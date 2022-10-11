Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke
Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
Skeletal remains identified as missing Louisiana man
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.
Hundreds attend ‘A New Day’ expungement event to clear their records
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who have a felony on their record often have difficulties getting jobs and borrowing money. A program to clean up the records of those eligible is back in Calcasieu Parish. It was a great opportunity for those who are being held back by something...
Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is National Gumbo Day. Whether seafood or chicken and sausage, gumbo gives that warm feeling of comfort during a cold fall day. Gumbo originated from West Africa, then traveled to the hearts and stomachs of Louisiana residents. Of course, gumbo can be found anywhere,...
Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in October 10 Vehicle Theft Investigation in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in October 10 Lake Charles Vehicle Theft Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 10, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in the 1800 block of Deep Woods Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 10 at 1:30 a.m.
All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
Three Calcasieu tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three parishwide tax renewals are on Calcasieu’s ballot in the Nov. 8 election. KPLC reached out to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for information on the propositions. All three are renewals of tax propositions that have been on the books for more than 50...
Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa City Hall and Iowa Police Department phone lines are currently down. Residents can still contact 911 for emergencies but all non-emergency calls will be unavailable until phones come back online.
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from outdoor burning
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire Protection for District 1 is asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning anything until the area receives more rain. The request comes as multiple parishes across SWLA have already issued burn bans due to dry conditions. The fire protection unit says they have...
Sulphur City Council postpones public hearing for home rule charter commission
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many items were discussed at Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council meeting. Frasch Elementary School was recognized as a ‘National Blue Ribbon’ school. “The national blue-ribbon school was given for maintaining and showing growth in the achievement gap, and that is for our special...
Human remains located in September identified as missing Rayne man
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have released the identity of human remains discovered by a hunter in September.
