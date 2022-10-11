ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2 juveniles arrested after police chase on I-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two juveniles were arrested following a police chase on I-10 from Vinton to Lake Charles, authorities say. The eastbound congestion from the chase began around the time I-10 west was opening up in Lake Charles after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a four-vehicle accident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles woman arrested following high-speed chase near Roanoke

Roanoke, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested following a high-speed chase along Hwy 1126, according to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a Camaro traveling 115 mph near Keystone Rd. south of Roanoke on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Westlake, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Police Academy#Chief Of Police
KPLC TV

Celebrate National Gumbo Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is National Gumbo Day. Whether seafood or chicken and sausage, gumbo gives that warm feeling of comfort during a cold fall day. Gumbo originated from West Africa, then traveled to the hearts and stomachs of Louisiana residents. Of course, gumbo can be found anywhere,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Repairs coming to Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Carpenters Bridge in Allen Parish only serves around 100 people a day, but it’s closed now, waiting for the state to replace it. Carpenters Bridge can be found going over the Ouiska Chitto creek in Kinder. Many might recognize the area, since this is where many canoe companies exit the creek.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in October 10 Vehicle Theft Investigation in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information in October 10 Lake Charles Vehicle Theft Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On October 10, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in the 1800 block of Deep Woods Drive in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 10 at 1:30 a.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KPLC TV

Three Calcasieu tax renewals on Nov. 8 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three parishwide tax renewals are on Calcasieu’s ballot in the Nov. 8 election. KPLC reached out to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for information on the propositions. All three are renewals of tax propositions that have been on the books for more than 50...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12

I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iowa City Hall and Police Department phones offline

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa City Hall and Iowa Police Department phone lines are currently down. Residents can still contact 911 for emergencies but all non-emergency calls will be unavailable until phones come back online.
IOWA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy