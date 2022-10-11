Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Midnite Madness set for UNCW Basketball
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Plans are being fine-tuned for UNCW’s Midnite Madness, the annual student-centric celebration signaling the official start of basketball season. The Seahawks will celebrate the start of the new hoops year with live performances, games and more on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The doors to...
whqr.org
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inaugural “Run for Carly Rae” scheduled Oct. 29
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Halloween 2002 marks two years since the shooting death of popular Eugene Ashley High School and Cape Fear Community college athlete and aspiring model, Carly Rae Baron. Since her passing, the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for her family. Now, nearly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport fishing tournament uses polygraph examiner to avoid cheats
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – It’s a story that shocked the fishing world a few weeks ago when two fishermen were caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament with a prize worth thousands of dollars. With so much money on the line, some measures have been put in place...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Groundbreaking ceremony held for first of two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning for one of two Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics being built in Wilmington. One of the centers will be at the corner of 15th Street and Greenfield Street, near the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Pandemic Operations Center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spookiest House on the Street Photo Contest
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington all-girls charter school celebrates International Day of the Girl
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington marked the 10th Anniversary of International Day of the Girl on Tuesday. This day is meant to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face worldwide. Students decorated classroom doors in their own unique ways to empower women...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022
The Canetuck Rosenwald School with teachers and students, newly completed in 1922North Carolina State Archives, Department of Public Instruction. The Canetuck Rosenwald School (now Canetuck Community Center, Inc.), completed in 1922, has served western Pender County for 100 years. On Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 11 AM to 3 PM there will be a centennial celebration for the former school, which is located at 6098 Canetuck Road in Currie (follow signs for Canetuck Missionary Baptist Church, which is next door). The celebration will include tours of the historic building, outdoor games, food, and a history program between 1 PM and 2 PM. Marguerite Bibbs, former president of the Community Center, and Kenneth Keith, a retired Pender County Schools administrator, will speak about the legacy of the Canetuck Rosenwald School. The Hon. Judge James H. Faison, III will speak about the NAACP scholarships that he and his wife, Angela Faison, have established for local students. The short documentary “Seeing it in Color,” for which Pender Early College High School students interviewed Canetuck alumni under the direction of Claudia Stack, will also be shown. All are welcome. The Board of the Canetuck Community Center, Inc. requests that masks be worn indoors (masks are available free at the door).
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute receives $500,000 gift from Wilmington family
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington family has made a generous gift to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support hematology and oncology patients. The unnamed family has pledged $500,000 to provide additional services to support patients at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute. This gift will fund program enhancements for hematology/oncology services, such as patient navigation and case management to help directly support patients undergoing cancer treatment.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
WECT
Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville Fire Department carries supplies to Florida Hurricane Ian victims
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a high-end category 4 storm, but victims of the tropical system are still struggling. Over the past week, the Whiteville Fire Department collected supplies from the community to carry to those...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Town Council accepts 85 acre land gift
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Mayor Shannon Phillips and the Sunset Beach Town Council have accepted around 85 acres of land within the Town limits. The gift includes the Twin Lakes, the property they reside on, and the 20-acre parcel of marshland south of Sunset Boulevard West. Member Managers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
Comments / 0