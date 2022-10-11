Ron’Dayle Floyd is passionate about the game of football; but is more passionate about the lives of the young boys he coaches. “One thing about me, I am a god-fearing man. I want to win souls and I want to win football games,” he said. “I call it holy-hardnosed-football.” The Riverside Middle School Head Football Coach made school history with last year’s perfect 6-0 record, allowing only eight points all...

WILLIAMSTON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO