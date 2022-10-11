ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown’s Sauro to take year off from coaching basketball

WILLIAMSTOWN — A new face patrols the sideline at Williamstown. For now. During Tuesday’s Williamstown Board of Education meeting, Danny Bunch was named the interim head girls’ basketball coach. Bunch, who is an assistant on Scott Sauro’s Williamstown boys’ team (and who previously served for 11 years as the Calhoun County boys’ head coach), takes over for Fred Sauro in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Anniston Star

Family and friends recall legacy of Jacksonville High School football star

In 1972, Anthony Odell “Speedy” Cannon, a junior at Jacksonville High School, died while playing football. Last week, in a shady, sun-dappled cemetery beside now-closed New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, several of Speedy’s school friends, neighbors and family members met to memorialize the young athlete. His head injury and subsequent death at that game left the student body and the community in grief that has lasted, for some, a lifetime.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Enterprise

Coach Ron'Dale Floyd, an. exemplary life

Ron’Dayle Floyd is passionate about the game of football; but is more passionate about the lives of the young boys he coaches. “One thing about me, I am a god-fearing man. I want to win souls and I want to win football games,” he said. “I call it holy-hardnosed-football.” The Riverside Middle School Head Football Coach made school history with last year’s perfect 6-0 record, allowing only eight points all...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

