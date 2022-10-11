Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown’s Sauro to take year off from coaching basketball
WILLIAMSTOWN — A new face patrols the sideline at Williamstown. For now. During Tuesday’s Williamstown Board of Education meeting, Danny Bunch was named the interim head girls’ basketball coach. Bunch, who is an assistant on Scott Sauro’s Williamstown boys’ team (and who previously served for 11 years as the Calhoun County boys’ head coach), takes over for Fred Sauro in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
Family and friends recall legacy of Jacksonville High School football star
In 1972, Anthony Odell “Speedy” Cannon, a junior at Jacksonville High School, died while playing football. Last week, in a shady, sun-dappled cemetery beside now-closed New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, several of Speedy’s school friends, neighbors and family members met to memorialize the young athlete. His head injury and subsequent death at that game left the student body and the community in grief that has lasted, for some, a lifetime.
West Limestone senior wraps up final season as football manager
West Limestone senior Johnathan Garrett hasn't let Down Syndrome stop him being part of the football team — and he's wrapping up his last season.
The Inside Southwest Florida High School Sports newsletter brings coverage to your inbox
We are back! Southwest Florida sports have returned after a hiatus due to Hurricane Ian and we have you covered with our high school sports newsletter. Hi, this is Ed Reed, and I'm the high school sports editor at The News-Press, Naples Daily News and the USA Today Florida Deputy Sports Editor.
Coach Ron'Dale Floyd, an. exemplary life
Ron’Dayle Floyd is passionate about the game of football; but is more passionate about the lives of the young boys he coaches. “One thing about me, I am a god-fearing man. I want to win souls and I want to win football games,” he said. “I call it holy-hardnosed-football.” The Riverside Middle School Head Football Coach made school history with last year’s perfect 6-0 record, allowing only eight points all...
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Grateful to be back, DeSoto eager to begin again
ARCADIA — If you are looking for the DeSoto County volleyball team, all you have to do is follow the whistle.
Georgia high school softball playoff format overhaul ready to roll out
Region rounds have been replaced by double-elimination Super Regional tournaments to determine state finalists
Titusville High names gym after long-time teacher and coach Laura Dixon
Titusville High School's gym has a new name after the school announced it was naming it after long-time coach and P.E. teacher Laura Dixon. In a ceremony Tuesday night, the school revealed a sign that will hang outside of the gym that reads: Coach Dixon's Dawg House. Dixon worked at...
