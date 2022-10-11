ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esko, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.
ESKO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern Star: Kamryn Hill

SUPERIOR, Minn.- Kamryn Hill, is a 2022 graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school and a freshman on the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, who has quickly earned a spot on the starting eleven on game day. “‘My first few games I was like, ‘Wow this is really different,’ but just...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Esko, MN
Sports
City
Esko, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Proctor, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls

DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Hosts Voterpalooza

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Two Harbors
FOX 21 Online

Crews Begin Reconstruction Of Ramp Above Garfield Avenue In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The “can of worms” Interchange Project is progressing toward the Blatnik Bridge. From Garfield Avenue toward Superior, the ramp from Rice’s Point over Garfield toward Duluth is getting demolished for reconstruction. Big chunks of concrete are now missing on the 535 as of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day

DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Residents Speak Up Against Proposed London Road Roundabouts

DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Duluth’s London Road voiced concerns Tuesday evening over the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed roundabouts for the popular road that connects to many to and from the North Shore and beyond. MnDOT’s plans include three roundabouts at 26th, 40th and 60th avenues....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy