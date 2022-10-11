Read full article on original website
Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Clinch Spot in Section 7A Title Game
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team is onto the Section 7A title game after defeating Two Harbors 5-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday. Esko would have five different goal scorers in the contest. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Spectrum for a state tournament berth on Tuesday.
Northern Star: Kamryn Hill
SUPERIOR, Minn.- Kamryn Hill, is a 2022 graduate of Duluth Denfeld high school and a freshman on the UW-Superior women’s soccer team, who has quickly earned a spot on the starting eleven on game day. “‘My first few games I was like, ‘Wow this is really different,’ but just...
Following Complete Game, UMD Football to Hit Road to Face Concordia-St. Paul
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team played an all-around complete game on Saturday as they picked up their 2nd straight win, taking down UMary 49 to 14. It was a combination of a good ground game on offense mixed with rushing the passer on defense that helped the Bulldogs in the contest.
Well Rested Bulldogs Get Ready for First Road Trip in Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- Fresh off their bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team returns to the ice this weekend for a weekend series at Mankato. It’ll be the first real test for the 4th ranked Bulldogs as they’ll go on the road for the first time this season.
Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Tops Carlton in 4 Sets, Proctor Sweeps Mesabi East
CARLTON, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up their 21st win of the season on Monday, defeating Carlton in four sets. The scores of each set were as follows: 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, and 25-12. Hermantown will next play at Cloquet on October 18th. In other volleyball action, Proctor would sweep...
UMD Men’s & Women’s Hockey Stay at #4 in USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- After resting up this weekend and practicing through a bye week, the UMD men’s hockey team stays put at number four. They’ll welcome in the number five team in the country, Minnesota State Mankato this Friday. As for the women, fresh off a sweep of the...
‘Take Back the Night’ at UMD
DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD hosted a “Take Back the Night” event this evening to stand in solidarity with victims of violence. Those who attended heard from speakers, were able to connect with resources, and participated in a march. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
UMD Hosts Voterpalooza
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD held a Voterpalooza tabling event to motivate students to be politically engaged. The event was focused on voter registration and informing students on the upcoming election, with such things as where to vote. Along with the different political tables, Champ the Bulldog was there along with a photobooth, and trivia wheel.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Crews Begin Reconstruction Of Ramp Above Garfield Avenue In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The “can of worms” Interchange Project is progressing toward the Blatnik Bridge. From Garfield Avenue toward Superior, the ramp from Rice’s Point over Garfield toward Duluth is getting demolished for reconstruction. Big chunks of concrete are now missing on the 535 as of...
Jean Duluth Dog Park Packed With Pups On Warm Day
DULUTH, Minn. — “Yeah, it’s a beautiful day out. I was just at class, so I was just getting my dog outside and doing homework at the same time. Walter loves to run around and just smell everything and he loves all the people, too,” said Duluth dog owner, Corina Mark.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Coffee Conversations: Lyric Opera of the North Season-Opener, “As One”
DULUTH, Minn. — Lyric Opera of the North (LOON) kicks off its 2022-23 season with As One. Guest Conductor, Alexis Enyart and LOON Board Member, Mark Hakes talked about the production on Monday’s morning show. As One is a a chamber opera for two voices and String Quartet....
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Bob Dylan Was Reportedly Pushed Out of His High School Reunion by Unwelcoming Classmates
Bob Dylan grew up in Minnesota. He went to his high school reunion, but rushed out after speaking with some classmates.
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
UMD Celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Receives Visit from Commissioner Olson
DULUTH, Minn. – UMD celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day with a visit from Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson. Held at the American Indian Learning Resource Center, the Commissioner met with native students to hear about some of the issues they face as well as what resources brought them to UMD.
Residents Speak Up Against Proposed London Road Roundabouts
DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Duluth’s London Road voiced concerns Tuesday evening over the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s proposed roundabouts for the popular road that connects to many to and from the North Shore and beyond. MnDOT’s plans include three roundabouts at 26th, 40th and 60th avenues....
Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
Tickets Still Available for Animal Allies 2022 Fur Ball Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth is getting ready to host its annual Fur Ball gala. The event is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Northland Country Club. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Animal Allies, which has historically raised roughly $100,000 through...
