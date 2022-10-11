Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
NOLA.com
Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says
A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Have you seen him? Suspect robs two outside Bywater business
The alleged suspect is described as a black man, between 30-40-years-old, with short hair, and was last seen wearing a neon green and gray shirt.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
brproud.com
Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
brproud.com
APSO investigating after one person shot to death late Monday night
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10. Deputies found one person had been killed on Opelousas St. and Lessard St. APSO said “a male suspect was taken into custody.”. The investigation...
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 Louisiana shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives search for suspect linked to Tuesday afternoon shooting at Nicholson Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 2 p.m., Tuesday (October 11) detectives in Baton Rouge are on the hunt for a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred at a Nicholson Drive apartment complex earlier in the afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it...
WANTED: Police search for 19-year-olds in connection to Houma Family Dollar shooting
More than two weeks after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Houma business, police are searching for two men believed to be connected to the shooting.
wbrz.com
Two people with gunshot wounds found along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found shot along I-10 near Dalrymple Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victims were found in a car on the side of eastbound I-10 with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said both victims were rushed to the...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
brproud.com
Sheriff: Armed burglary suspect shot twice by homeowner in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — A burglary suspect accused of breaking into a Walker home was shot twice by the homeowner Monday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Friendship Road after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 regarding a burglary. “The homeowners were sleeping,” said Sheriff...
WAFB.com
APSO investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
The public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at South Walker Elementary School. It’s a day of fellowship, resources, food, door prizes and more.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Donaldsonville on Monday night, Oct. 10. It happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard Streets around 9:30 p.m. Officials found the victim dead at the scene, and one person is...
Comments / 0