A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO