Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
4 Your Health: How smiles paired with ketamine can help in treating depression
PITTSBURGH — Millions of Americans suffer from depression, with about nine million adults diagnosed annually. About a third do not respond to traditional medication. Depression can be debilitating, keeping you from doing what you want to do or even what you need to do. A new study in Pittsburgh searched for ways to help people get back on track, and it all had to do with smiling faces and empowering words.
Is there an Adderall shortage?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shortage of Adderall, a commonly-prescribed drug to treat ADHD, is being felt locally. According to an article published in the American Journal of Managed Care last week, the problem started when Teva, the main supplier of Adderall in the United States, went through a labor shortage over the summer.Patients have been navigating the Adderall shortage since around August. One person told KDKA-TV that at one point, their pharmacy was completely out, and had no idea when more would be back in stock."We have about 10 doctors working here, and we've all had patients where they're having a...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Want to spread kindness? Your child can apply for a ‘Kindness Grows Here’ grant
Story and photo above by Kidsburgh contributor Hera Nafees. Last year, when I was trying to initiate the idea of having a diversity committee at my son Aaban’s school, my son had an idea: What if he could find a way of spreading kindness at his school? So we began researching for organizations that could help us in providing resources or guidance. We discovered a nonprofit organization called “Kindness Grows Here.”
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
Apollo woman fills growing need, obtaining household items for elderly and disabled
Phyllis Thomas needed her insulin prescription, and Lou Reich needed laundry detergent and stain remover. Nicole Fye of Apollo fulfilled those requests through her Commodity Shoppers business, which is serving an expanding niche by catering to the needs of senior citizens and those with disabilities. “Groceries seem to be the...
Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.
Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
Pittsburgh mayor attends Walk and Roll event at Arlington school
PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey joined students for Walk and Roll event at Arlington PreK-8 School Wednesday morning. The event's purpose is to increase the number of students walking or riding their bikes to school while also ensuring community leaders are aware of trouble spots along the routes kids take every day.
Mars Area School District reveals data was leaked online following cybersecurity incident
MARS, Pa. — Two weeks after the Mars Area School District revealed a cybersecurity incident that led to a loss of access to e-mail and the district’s internet network, the district now says they’ve learned data was leaked online as a result of the incident. The initial...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project
PITTSBURGH — Toll road 43 stretches for miles to the south, but to the north new things are coming. “This stuff is on the cutting edge, and the turnpike is right there trying to make these innovations,” said Julie Vandenbossche, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. Out...
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
Bookfest returns to farm show grounds
Readers and book collectors soon will have a chance to browse books to their hearts’ delight. The Butler County Bookfest is back at the Farm Show grounds this week. The gigantic used book sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is at the Butler Farm Show exhibit hall, 625 Evans City Road, in Connoquenessing Township.
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
