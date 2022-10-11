GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois woman has been arrested on a warrant for concealment of death after human remains were found in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby was arrested Tuesday after the remains were found in a storage unit in Maquon on Friday. The identity of the body found in the storage unit has not yet been established. No identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body. Knox County Sgt. Brad Davis says investigators are trying to match DNA from the remains with family members. The remains were discovered after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

MAQUON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO