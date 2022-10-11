Read full article on original website
bungalower
City launches special “scan to plan” necklaces to engage residents in Project DTO process
The City of Orlando has just launched a new initiative to engage more residents in its Project DTO 2.0 visioning process. For a limited time, residents can go to the downtown information center, Discover Downtown (Website), to pick up a “scan to plan” necklace, sticker, or keychain, which comes with a special QR code. You can scan the QR code to participate in weekly planning activities that are part of creating the new downtown vision plan.
Guide to pride: What to know about Coming Out with Pride Orlando this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida, it’s time to show your pride. Come Out with Pride’s Pride event returns to being an in-person event on Saturday at Lake Eola Park, bringing back all the colorful fun we remember from pre-pandemic days. Here are some things to know before...
disneyfanatic.com
Just Five Months After Opening New Disney Store Billboard Damaged
In more news of maintenance issues from the Disney properties, a billboard at the new Walt Disney World store is already showing signs of damage. The Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are known to be some of the best Disney vacation spots. But, there have been a fair few issues at the Disney Parks recently, be that because of Guests behaving in less than stellar and unacceptable ways or because of problems on account of the Park itself. Many a time, the issues have been centered around maintenance.
bungalower
The Courtesy Bar opens in Winter Park this week
The Courtesy Bar (Instagram) has just celebrated its 10th anniversary but in a new home in Winter Park. We told you HERE that the longtime favorite craft cocktail bar would be relocating to the former home of Bear and Peacock at 1288 N. Orange Avenue [GMap] and now they have announced they will be opening to the public on Friday, October 14. We were invited to a media preview on Wednesday, so be sure to watch the Instagram video at the bottom of this story.
floridaescape.com
Into The Wild At Central Florida Zoo
The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens boasts an array of over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida but it also hosts a must-see event – Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild. It’s the only event in central Florida that celebrates the art, culture, and beauty of traditional lantern festivals...
click orlando
🦋 It’s airboat rides, gators and butterflies at this Kissimmee attraction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s a hidden gem in Kissimmee that combines fun with education, teaching visitors and even locals about Native Florida with some new attractions. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures opened in 1994, just offering airboat rides along Lake Toho. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis...
westorlandonews.com
Sold: The Addison at Clermont
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of The Addison at Clermont – a Class A+ multifamily community in the Orlando suburb of Clermont, Florida. Built in 2020, the property sits on a 19.34 acre +/- site. Consisting of 15 residential buildings, this garden-style community is comprised of 230 units averaging 1,111 square feet.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
bungalower
Science Center celebrates Halloween for adults on October 22
The Orlando Science Center (Website) will be hosting a Halloween party for adults at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 22. Science Night Dead (a play on Science Night Live series for adults) will feature “ghoulishly good guest speakers,” trivia games, themed food and drinks by Hard Rock Live and 4Roots Cafe, and more.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
click orlando
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
7-Eleven unveils new Slurpee flavor for fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven announced a new Slurpee flavor for fall; and no, it’s not pumpkin. The new Green Apple Slurpee is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. The company said the new flavor is a “combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly...
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
mynews13.com
Residents relocated after Winter Park senior living community damaged by Hurricane Ian
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Residents at The Mayflower at Winter Park are being relocated as the senior living community is repaired following Hurricane Ian-related flooding issues. The Mayflower at Winter Park residents had to be relocated amid storm-related flooding issues. Building A residents moved out Wednesday and Building B...
mynews13.com
Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
BB.Q Chicken to Open Second Orlando Location
The brand offers a variety of fried chicken flavors and heat levels such as Gang-Jeong, Spicy Golden Original, and Wings of Fire.
bungalower
Hong Kong-style diner coming to Mills 50
As first reported by Faiyaz Kara for Orlando Weekly, a new Orlando outpost of Tampa’s Sweet Buns (Instagram) is coming to Mills 50. The concept is owned by John Zhao who also owns YH Seafood Clubhouse and Pho 813 and will be opening in the King Cajun Shack space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive [GMap]. Once open, Sweet Buns will be a Hong Kong-style diner offering a variety of baked goods as well.
bungalower
Swamp Sistas La La hosting two-day benefit concert at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
Two local arts non-profits will host a benefit concert for Hurricane Ian victims later this month. The Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts (Facebook | Website) has teamed up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation (Website) to present a two-day concert event featuring Central Florida talent, with proceeds going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, which is providing meals to the hardest-hit areas of the state.
fox35orlando.com
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney's 'Hocus Pocus' movies
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love the ‘Hocus Pocus’ movies? A new Halloween challenge could score you $1,000 just for watching them!. The company Smart Capital Mind is looking for the ultimate fan of the Sanderson Sisters to watch Disney's ‘Hocus Pocus’ and the newly-released sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ – then tell them what you think!
click orlando
Hen & Hog to hold grand opening in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Hen & Hog in Winter Park has been in soft opening since early September, but now the owners are getting ready for the restaurant’s grand opening. The restaurant — located at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. — is kicking off its grand opening at 11 a.m. Tuesday, opening for lunch service for the first time. The restaurant will also begin serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
