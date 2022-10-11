ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federalsburg, MD

Federalsburg, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Federalsburg.

The Crisfield High School soccer team will have a game with Colonel Richardson High School on October 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Crisfield High School
Colonel Richardson High School
October 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Crisfield High School soccer team will have a game with Colonel Richardson High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Crisfield High School
Colonel Richardson High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

