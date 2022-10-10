There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.11, or -0.39%, to $28.05. The Delek US Holdings Inc. has recorded 6,062 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 7th.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO