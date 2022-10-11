Read full article on original website
Domestic violence survivor thanks Family Services of Southeast Texas for helping her escape abusive relationship
BEAUMONT, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and there are resources available for Southeast Texans who may need them. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect individuals experiencing domestic abuse with resources. The Texas Council on Family Violence estimates one...
Doctors working to develop vaccine for flesh-eating bacteria that forced Bridge City man to amputate leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Texas doctors are working to create a vaccine to combat a flesh-eating bacteria that forced a Bridge City man to amputate his leg. Carlton Abney, 54, was on a boat on Cow Bayou with his family when he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus. This type of bacteria is not new to the Lone Star State.
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
Dancing 'witches' celebrate life every Halloween on Crystal Beach for organ donation awareness
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Each October, it's a weekend full of no tricks, just treats on Crystal Beach. A group a spirited witches dance on the beloved beach each year, honoring a woman who says she's alive today thanks to an organ donor. The life they celebrate is of...
New Whataburger coming to Orange Summer 2023
ORANGE, Texas — Orange is getting a Texas favorite added to their list of fast-food restaurants. The Orange City Council approved an EDC incentive with Whataburger for a restaurant at 3124 N. 16th Street, according to a release from the City of Orange. The amount approved is not to...
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
Liberty County deputies going to Florida to assist victims of Hurricane Ian, asking for donations
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Texans are no strangers to severe storms and are always ready to help after extreme weather brings destruction and devastation others. Several Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to Florida on Tuesday to help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. Hurricane Ian...
Texas House District 22 candidates share campaign priorities ahead of November midterm election
BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Jacorion Randle and Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes will face off for the Texas House District 22 seat in the midterm elections. The midterm elections take place on November 8, 2022. The seat has been held by representative Joe Deshotel for more than 20 years. Now...
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
LIST | 'Spooktacular' events happening around Southeast Texas in October
BEAUMONT, Texas — Across Southeast Texas businesses, organizations and people are getting ready to celebrate throughout the month of October amid many 'spooktacular' events. 12News is helping the Southeast Texas community find events happening near them.
'We need to share our heritage': Entrepreneur sister duo help Latinos thrive in Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Hispanic entrepreneurs, who also happen to be sisters, are using their careers to help Latinos thrive in the Southeast Texas community. Tania and Vania Castelan are Mexican-American entrepreneurs. "My dad is super Mexican, my mom is real Chicana, we grew up with a mix of...
MONEY MONDAY: Financial hacks can help parents deal with rising costs while trying to feed the family
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents are struggling with the rising costs of feeding their families, but two Southeast Texas moms have tips on dealing with inflation without breaking the bank. Meredith Perry is a mom of three and a budget coach with her husband at One City Church. Over the...
'Southeast Texas Stand Down 2022' will offer help, services to homeless veterans, others in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — Representatives from more than 76 Southeast Texas non-profit groups will be on hand to assist homeless veterans and others in need during a stand-down on Friday. The Southeast Texas Stand Down 2022 will be held at the Beaumont Civic Center on September 30 from 9 a.m....
Interviews continuing Tuesday for Some Other Place holiday assistance ahead of Christmas, Thanksgving season
BEAUMONT, Texas — The holidays are drawing near and Southeast Texans in need have a chance to ask for some holiday help for their families. Some Other Place and the NGA Tea Do Agency are conducting interviews for those who would like some holiday assistance from Some Other Place throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
Beaumont residents volunteering with GulfSAR to help with flood, swift water rescues in Florida following Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — People from Beaumont and beyond are volunteering to help a non-profit organization rescue residents in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Ian has been described as one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.
Nick Canizales to say goodbye to 12News Daybreak team
BEAUMONT, Texas — For more than 20 years, Texans have trusted a Southeast Texas native to keep them informed of current headlines and scores, and now 12News Daybreak anchor Nick Canizales will sign off the air. "I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half...
Cajun Navy, other Southeast Texas organizations asking community to join their Hurricane Ian recovery relief efforts
BEAUMONT, Texas — As Florida recovers from the damage from Hurricane Ian, the Southeast Texas community is looking for ways to step in and help. On Thursday, the Cajun Navy was in Tampa working on setting up the safe camp and getting the word out about it to families who didn't evacuate.
