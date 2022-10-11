Read full article on original website
Simpsonville City Council Notes: More than 950 new homes get initial approval
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 11 meeting of Simpsonville City Council:. Council gave initial approval to annex 127 acres at Fowler Road and Howard Drive. The developer, Crescent Homes, plans to use the land to develop phase two of The Settlement subdivision. Once complete, the development will encompass...
golaurens.com
County Council approves new subdivision ordinance
Laurens County Council took final action Tuesday evening on a months-long effort to close some loopholes in its subdivision ordinance that have caused rural residents in the Fountain Inn area to fear that subdivisions are ruining their way of life. Final passage of a new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 that...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council notes: Two multi-family developments advance
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 11 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Council gave initial approval to a series of annexation and rezoning requests that may increase the city’s multi-family housing. The requests were regarding:. An apartment complex on more than 24 acres on North Dobson Road.
my40.tv
First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
Should the confederate status in Greenville be removed?
The push continues by some to move a confederate statue that sits in Downtown Greenville. Upstate activist , Bruce Wilson has been advocating for the monument to be removed for five years now.
FOX Carolina
Activist brings back push to remove monument, where does the Heritage Act stand?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years of protests over the confederate monument in downtown Greenville, a local activist is once again calling on city leaders to remove it. The monument, which honors confederate soldiers, sits on Main Street just outside the Springwood Cemetery. After a legal...
FOX Carolina
Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
Trash bills likely to increase in Laurens
The city of Laurens will not renew its contract with waste management company Green For Life (GFL) when it expires in February 2023 due to "service quality issues" and "community concerns."
FOX Carolina
Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than a month until the election, Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots in the mail due to an error from a third-party vendor. Spartanburg County election officials said they sent the correct absentee ballot file to Consolidated Mailing Services,...
FOX Carolina
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Commissioners approve letter supporting “No-Build Alternative” to planned Highway 9 widening
On Monday, October 10, 2022, during a special called meeting, the Polk County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a letter in support of a “No-Build Alternative” option to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s planned widening of Highway 9. This approved letter will now be sent to the...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County. It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road. This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months. The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund acquires Harmony Ridge Apartments in Travelers Rest
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods, acquired Harmony Ridge Apartments, a 40-unit senior-citizen apartment community in Travelers Rest, the organization announced Oct. 10. GHF will invest $3 million to extend expiring income limits that reserve the community’s one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments for the low-income elderly...
myclintonnews.com
Our neighbor to the west
Lake Greenwood Boundary Line Agreement Process Changing — Oct 18 Meeting. Greenwood – Greenwood County Council will be considering a proposed change to Lake Greenwood boundary line agreement process at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18. This proposal is a change in focus from the current fee simple process to easements for property adjacent to Lake Greenwood.
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
The Post and Courier
SC's tally of Jan. 6 Capitol arrests grows to 18 with arrests of Upstate couple
Federal agents have arrested an Upstate couple on charges of storming the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021, bringing the tally of South Carolinians ensnared in the sprawling criminal probe to 18. William John Wyatt Gallman, 37, and his wife, Joei “Josie” Leann Gallman, 42, were rounded up Sept....
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
WYFF4.com
New restaurants named as part of Mauldin's 'urban village' opening soon
MAULDIN, S.C. — One of the Upstate's most exciting developments continues to take shape a year after the master plans were unveiled. Phase One of the urban village called BridgeWay Station – which is 40 acres and runs along Interstate 385 in Mauldin – was announced in April 2021.
