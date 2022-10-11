ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

County Council approves new subdivision ordinance

Laurens County Council took final action Tuesday evening on a months-long effort to close some loopholes in its subdivision ordinance that have caused rural residents in the Fountain Inn area to fear that subdivisions are ruining their way of life. Final passage of a new Subdivision Ordinance - #926 that...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greer City Council notes: Two multi-family developments advance

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 11 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Council gave initial approval to a series of annexation and rezoning requests that may increase the city’s multi-family housing. The requests were regarding:. An apartment complex on more than 24 acres on North Dobson Road.
GREER, SC
First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Hundreds of incorrect ballots mailed to Upstate absentee voters

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With less than a month until the election, Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of voters received incorrect ballots in the mail due to an error from a third-party vendor. Spartanburg County election officials said they sent the correct absentee ballot file to Consolidated Mailing Services,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County. It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road. This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months. The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville Housing Fund acquires Harmony Ridge Apartments in Travelers Rest

Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods, acquired Harmony Ridge Apartments, a 40-unit senior-citizen apartment community in Travelers Rest, the organization announced Oct. 10. GHF will invest $3 million to extend expiring income limits that reserve the community’s one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments for the low-income elderly...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
Our neighbor to the west

Lake Greenwood Boundary Line Agreement Process Changing — Oct 18 Meeting. Greenwood – Greenwood County Council will be considering a proposed change to Lake Greenwood boundary line agreement process at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18. This proposal is a change in focus from the current fee simple process to easements for property adjacent to Lake Greenwood.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

