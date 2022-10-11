Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Kings Point resident hopes FEMA will help him after tornado rips roof off his home
DELRAY BEACH. Fla. (CBS12) — It's been exactly two weeks ago that a tornado ripped into some of the condo buildings at Kings Point, west of Delray Beach. We caught up with one man who lived through this nightmare and is trying to put his life back together. "All...
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
cw34.com
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County School District holds National Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District heldNational Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day Wednesday, emphasizing pedestrian and bicycle safety while also encouraging children to be physically active. The district is one of the few across the country with more than 45 schools participating. A...
WPBF News 25
Train vs. vehicle in downtown West Palm Beach, one hospitalized
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A train and vehicle accident in West Palm Beach sent one to the hospital Wednesday, according to officials. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said that around 5:22 p.m., a train and vehicle collided on Fern...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton – A City with Continued Low Taxes and Safe Neighborhoods; A Vision Ahead
While the message in much of the country is of higher taxes, deficit spending, and spiraling crime rates, we are fortunate to have the opposite of all these in the City of Boca Raton. In September, we approved our city budget for the coming fiscal year from October 2022 to September 2023. I am pleased to share that, yet again, Boca Raton has one of the lowest property tax rates of any full-service city in Florida. Our rate is less than half that of West Palm’s or Miami’s and lower than nearby cities: Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood, and the other comparable ones. Of course, most people would not trade our quality of services, parks, and amenities for the ones in those cities. In fact, for the tenth year in a row, our city’s property tax rate has only decreased or stayed the same.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
WPBF News 25
How one woman is meeting the needs of the Latino community in Northwood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Maricela Torres has lived in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, but her path to south Florida began decades before as an undocumented immigrant in Northern California. “I was 10 years old when I first came to the United States. I was born...
wflx.com
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
Click10.com
Broward town official says she fears for safety after mayor texts her ‘homophobic’ video
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s town attorney says she fears for her safety after the mayor texted her a video she called “homophobic” and “misogynistic.”. It’s the latest development in an ongoing and highly-public feud between two top officials in the south Broward town of about 7,000 people.
Residents Of Delray Beach Senior Community Will Be Helped By FEMA
Dozens of Kings Point residents were left homeless when their units were condemned after trees were blown into buildings. Pres. Biden says they will be eligible to apply for Individual Assistance disaster relief.
cw34.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School
REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Thousands of new voters register in Palm Beach Co. ahead of deadline
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for residents who want to cast their ballot in next month's midterm elections.
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Authorities said at least 12 schools throughout the state, including several in South Florida, were hit with hoax threats and locked down on Tuesday.
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
