Delray Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton – A City with Continued Low Taxes and Safe Neighborhoods; A Vision Ahead

While the message in much of the country is of higher taxes, deficit spending, and spiraling crime rates, we are fortunate to have the opposite of all these in the City of Boca Raton. In September, we approved our city budget for the coming fiscal year from October 2022 to September 2023. I am pleased to share that, yet again, Boca Raton has one of the lowest property tax rates of any full-service city in Florida. Our rate is less than half that of West Palm’s or Miami’s and lower than nearby cities: Delray Beach, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Hollywood, and the other comparable ones. Of course, most people would not trade our quality of services, parks, and amenities for the ones in those cities. In fact, for the tenth year in a row, our city’s property tax rate has only decreased or stayed the same.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Rush To Boca Raton High School

REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

