Read full article on original website
Related
Frank Mir Discusses the Way Fighters Are Treated in the UFC; ‘It’s Almost Like Servitude’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is ready to close the book on his own combat sports career but is going all in on a new venture with some fellow MMA legends. While Mir has continued to compete periodically over the years, much of his attention has been on his daughter Bella Mir who has started 3-o in her own young MMA career and is currently attending the University of Iowa. Aside from that, Mir is also working alongside some big names to establish a new and unique combat sports organization.
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Henry Cejudo eyes Aljamain Sterling-T.J. Dillashaw winner then Alexander Volkanovski
Henry Cejudo is eyeing a third UFC belt but not until he gets his bantamweight title back. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) relinquished his 135-pound title after finishing Dominick Cruz in May 2020. He retired from MMA and was removed from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. However, the decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexander Volkanovski Would Rather Face Charles Oliveira Over Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alexander Volkanovski will be the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and does have a preference as to who he would rather face. Rarely does a fighter in a backup position get a choice of who he or she is going to fight, but that doesn’t mean they can’t dream. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be serving as the backup to the UFC 280 main event. That bout will be between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev as they battle it out for the vacant lightweight belt. If for any reason, failed weight cut, injury, or illness, either cannot fight, Volkanovski will weigh in and be ready to go.
mmanews.com
Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas
Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights...
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
RELATED PEOPLE
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3
Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. That’s according to MMA Junkie. Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up...
Doc's Sports Service
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Alexa Grasso will enter the Octagon with Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening moneyline has Grasso priced at -200 while Araujo is priced at +170. Alexa Grasso steps into the cage with a mark of 14-3-0. The 29-year-old tips the scales at 125...
Doc's Sports Service
Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes Pick, 10/15/2022 Predictions UFC Vegas 62 Odds
Piera Rodriguez will face off against Sam Hughes at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The opening odds have Rodriguez priced at -190 while Hughes is priced at +160. Piera "La Fiera" Rodriguez looks to add a win to her career record of 8-0-0. The 29-year-old is fighting at 115 lbs and measures 5'3". The orthodox fighter reaches 63". Sam "Sampage" Hughes stands 5'5" and records a weight of 115 lbs. The orthodox fighter comes into this fight holding a mark of 7-4-0. The 30-year-old extends her reach 64". With respect to significant strikes, Piera Rodriguez lands 3.10 per minute while Sam Hughes is landing 3.77 significant strikes per minute. Rodriguez is landing 44% of the significant strikes she attempts and Hughes lands 47%. Concerning the fighter's defense, "La Fiera" allows 2.23 significant strikes per minute and "Sampage" takes 4.73. Rodriguez also defends against 64% of the significant strikes her opponents throw at her and Hughes defends against 53% of the strikes thrown her way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington added to first UFC card of 2023
UFC bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington will collide in what could be a No. 1 contender bout on Jan. 14, 2023, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov. Vieira (13-2) was hoping...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Grasso vs. Araujo
Flyweight contenders look to stake their claims to title shots this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when all-action strikers Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo collide inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier that evening, the inimitable Cub Swanson drops to Bantamweight to challenge Jonathan Martinez in UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, while Askar Askarov squares off with Brandon Royval in what’s sure to be a grappler’s delight.
Alexa Grasso believes impressive win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62 could earn a title shot: “I think the champion is going to look at the one who does the best”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Alexa Grasso believes she’s on the verge of a title shot. The Mexican fighter has been out of action since her clash with Joanne Wood in March. In that outing, Grasso scored a first-round submission win, moving her win streak to three. She had previously captured victories over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 280 backup claims, Holland vs. Wonderboy, UFC Vegas 62
UFC featherweight champion Alexandr Volkanovski has revealed he is the backup fighter for the lightweight championship main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 — much to the chagrin of Beneil Dariush. On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Volkanovski’s claims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski answers Beneil Dariush’s UFC 280 backup claim: ‘I’m not playing any games’
Beneil Dariush was caught off-guard by Alexander Volkanovski’s declaration that he isn’t the official backup for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. But for the UFC featherweight champion, there’s nothing fake about where he stands. “If he’s watching, I’m not playing any games,” Volkanovski said Wednesday on The...
Comments / 0