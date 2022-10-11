Read full article on original website
Doctor, alderman, library board president and more
Dr. John A. Bell was born March 19, 1838, in McConnelsville, Morgan County, Ohio. He was the son of John Bell and Margaret Scott. He came with his family to Abingdon, Illinois, in 1853 and started reading about medicine in 1858 with Dr. Andrew McFarland, Superintendent of the Insane Asylum of Jacksonville, IL. He continued studying with Dr. McFarland until 1861.
DuPage Community Transformation Partnership announces grants to support DuPage social service organizations
Above / SamaraCare in Naperville is among 17 social service agencies recognized to receive a grant from the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership. (PN File Photo) On Tues., Oct. 11, the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation awarded $3,849,374 in Transformational grants to 17 social service nonprofit organizations. This marks the second set of grants distributed by the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP), established by the Board and Foundation in January 2022.
KidsMatter 2 Us – Honoring kids’ champions and partners
KidsMatter is the collective impact of the community to support and empower youth and families. Edward Hospital created KidsMatter (formerly known as the Naperville Development Coalition) as a community-wide prevention health strategy to combat teenage destructive behaviors and was granted 501(c) (3) status in 2001. Recognizing that a problem-centered approach...
Pumpkin racing 101 – what, why and how
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is thrilled to host the Naperville Pumpkin Race on October 29 at Rotary Hill. Thanks to a partnership with We Grow Dreams donating pumpkins, generous sponsorships from Assured Partners and Gerald Cares, and the Park District supporting this one-of-a-kind event; we are ready to roll!. What...
Curbside leaf collection begins Oct. 17
Above / City of Naperville offers three collection cycles along with other options to clear fallen leaves. Many times local youngsters have been known to team up for hire to help. (PN File Photo) The City’s bulk curbside leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Oct. 17. This free program...
Trick or Treat at Safety Town / Oct. 15, 2022
Above and Below / With fond memories of McGruff and youngsters ready for fun at the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Trick or Treat at Safety Town, families with young children can look forward to the return of the event from 10AM to 1PM on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. (PN File Photos 2011)
Cardinal Sports: Building on our championship legacy
From Friday night lights at a football game, to crisp mornings on a cross country course, the fall season is synonymous with sports—especially here in Naperville and on the campus of North Central College. October means that many of our Cardinal sports teams are gearing up for their conference tournaments and championships, and several teams have an eye on making post-season runs into November and beyond.
